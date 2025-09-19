Silence Is Complicity: The Rot at the Heart of Jinsta Influence

The Jewish people are under assault — not only by mobs who march against us in the streets, but by silence and complicity within our own house. What good is an advocate who cannot tell the truth? What good is an influencer who monetizes on Oct. 7 but will not confront corruption? Their silence is not protection. It is betrayal. We live in an age when antisemitism metastasizes daily — across campuses, Hollywood, politics, and social media. We live in the shadow of Oct. 7, a day of slaughter that should have demanded honesty and reverence. Instead, we see corruption and exploitation. Nonprofits twist trauma into fundraising fodder. False survivor stories are weaponized to extract donations. And the influencers who built their platforms as the “voices” of the Jewish people? Silent. Complicit. Applauding from the sidelines as tragedy is monetized.

The most shocking part is not even the corruption itself. It is the absence of accountability. Not a word of condemnation. Not a whisper of truth. Not a single ounce of courage. No one dares call it out. No one risks their brand. No one jeopardizes their gala invitations or donor streams. Instead, the machine hums on: the influencer posts, the nonprofit fundraises, the gala celebrates and the community is told to clap politely while being betrayed. We have built a culture where shining light on rot is treated as treason, when the true betrayal is leaving the rot unchecked. We reward failure with more stages, more donors, more visibility.

Meanwhile, those who dare demand honesty are branded as troublemakers. This is not leadership. This is cowardice dressed in couture.

Let us speak plainly: many of these influencers are not advocates. They are actors. They cry on cue, curate their grief, and sell Jewish tragedy as content. They master the algorithm, not the fight. They brand themselves as “the Jewish voice” for the moment, but advocacy is not about being seen — it is about making Jews safer.

When survival itself becomes a backdrop for content, when Oct. 7 becomes a prop in a branding campaign, we no longer have defenders. We have opportunists dressed in borrowed courage. And our people pay the price.

Nothing reveals the bankruptcy of this culture more clearly than Oct. 7. On that day, Jews were butchered in their beds, raped in front of their children, and burned alive in their homes. It was a day that should have summoned honesty and reverence, a day when Jewish advocacy should have spoken with one voice: unflinching, unsparing, uncorrupted. Instead, we saw opportunism. Fabricated survivor stories circulated and were used to raise millions.

Influencers amplified them, knowing or not, and then refused to issue corrections. Nonprofits spun massacre into marketing. And the community, desperate for direction, was fed a spectacle rather than the truth. This is desecration — a betrayal of the dead, a mockery of the survivors, and a sin against the living. To remain silent in the face of such exploitation is not neutrality. It is complicity.

The price of silence is trust. When leaders and influencers refuse to condemn dishonesty, they normalize it. They teach a generation that deceit is permissible if it comes wrapped in the right hashtags. They send our enemies a clear message: Jews will not even hold themselves accountable. And they deepen the cynicism of young Jews, who see through the spectacle and walk away. After Oct. 7, the Jewish people needed leaders who were unflinching and spoke the truth without fear. Instead, we got actors — silent, complicit, protecting their brands while the ground burned beneath us.

This culture reflects the worst deficiencies of our community. We celebrate those who perform and ignore those who protect. We excuse dishonesty if it comes with charisma. We mistake a viral reel for real resilience. What does it say about us when we protect personalities at the expense of principles? It says that we have abandoned substance for spectacle. It says that we cannot distinguish between those who defend us and those who exploit us. It suggests that we are not living in an era of leadership, but rather one of hollow performance.

Enough. The time has come to demand courage. To demand accountability. To demand leaders who can speak uncomfortable truths even if it costs them invitations and applause.

It is not betrayal to call out dishonesty in our ranks. It is loyalty of the highest order — loyalty to truth, to justice, to survival. A people who cannot police their own house cannot hope to defend themselves against hatred outside. If influencers cannot find the courage to speak, then they are not leaders. They are enablers. And history will remember them not as advocates, but as accomplices.

But critique is not enough. We must build something better. Institutions rooted in transparency, not vanity. Leaders who measure themselves by impact, not by likes. A culture that celebrates integrity, not performance. Most of all, we must remember that advocacy is not about the self — it is about the nation. It is about ensuring that Jewish children on campuses, in classrooms, and on sidewalks do not feel alone. It is about defending a people whose covenant and destiny demand courage.

We stand at a crossroads. One path leads to spectacle, vanity, betrayal. The other to dignity, truth and survival. If we choose the first, then history will write that the Jewish people fell not only to their enemies, but to their own silence. If we choose the second, we may yet redeem ourselves. But make no mistake: silence has always been complicity. And those who cannot break it will be remembered not as defenders of the Jewish people, but as the architects of its failure.

Adam Scott Bellos is the Founder and CEO of The Israel Innovation Fund (TIIF). His forthcoming book, “Never Again Is Not Enough: Why Hebraization Is the Only Way to Save the Diaspora,” argues for a radical renewal of Jewish identity through Hebrew language, culture and strength.