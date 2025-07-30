Guarding Against an ‘i’-Shaped Society and the Social Risks of Unchecked AI Advancement

The rapid advance of artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every aspect of modern society, from the way we work to how we communicate, produce goods, and organize our lives. Yet, in the midst of this technological revolution, we must pause to consider the shape of the society we are creating—lest we find ourselves in an “i”-shaped world, where a thin and exclusive tier at the top controls nearly all wealth, while a broad base struggles to participate meaningfully in the economy or to achieve fundamental aspirations such as homeownership.
When we speak of an “i”-shaped society, we conjure the image of a tall, narrow column: a very thin dot at the top, representing those who possess extraordinary economic power, and a vast, undifferentiated lower base whose members have little opportunity for upward mobility. Unlike a healthy hourglass or diamond shape, where opportunity and prosperity are distributed more broadly, the “i” shape is synonymous with severe inequality and the risk of a permanent underclass.
This is not mere speculation. The risks are real—and they are already emerging. As AI-driven automation and data concentration increase, so too does the power of those who own the algorithms, the infrastructure, and the data necessary to train and deploy artificial intelligence. Left unchecked, these dynamics threaten to push us toward a society where a handful of people and companies accumulate unprecedented wealth, while the majority experience stagnation or even decline in their material well-being.
AI’s potential to deliver immense value is undeniable, but the way this value is distributed is far from guaranteed. The current trajectory favors those with access to capital, technical know-how, and control over the digital infrastructure. AI systems are expensive to develop and deploy; they require massive datasets and computational resources, both of which are out of reach for most individuals and even many enterprises. As a result, a small cadre of technology companies and their stakeholders have become the primary beneficiaries. This concentration of wealth is not just a matter of the rich getting richer. AI enables new forms of productivity and efficiency, but these gains increasingly accrue to those who are already at the top of the economic pyramid. As AI takes over tasks once performed by humans, especially those that are routine or repetitive—large segments of the population may find their jobs disappearing, wages stagnating, and economic agency slipping away.
Historically, wage growth and upward mobility for middle- and working-class individuals have depended on the ability of workers to negotiate for a fair share of productivity gains. In an AI-driven economy, this relationship is at risk of breaking down. If machines perform the bulk of productive labor, and if ownership of those machines is concentrated in private hands, then the link between work and reward is severed. This disconnect erodes the foundation of a healthy society, where individuals expect that hard work and skill will be rewarded, and where there is a tangible path to betterment. If most people are relegated to precarious, low-paying service jobs or find themselves entirely excluded from the productive economy, the result is the emergence of a permanent underclass which represents an outcome fundamentally at odds with the principles of fairness and shared prosperity let along our Jewish values.
One of the starkest consequences of an “i”-shaped society is the decoupling of salary from the most basic markers of stability and inclusion, such as homeownership. For much of the twentieth century, steady employment and rising wages made it possible for many to buy homes, build wealth, and participate in the broader project of societal growth. Yet, as income growth for average workers has stagnated—while costs for housing, education, and healthcare soar—the dream of homeownership has become increasingly out of reach. AI, if not thoughtfully integrated, could accelerate these trends by further suppressing wages and increasing the premium on highly specialized skills. When the relationship between salary and affordability is severed, society divides into those who own and those who perpetually rent, those who participate in wealth creation and those who do not. Homeownership is not only a means of building equity, but also a signal of social stability and an anchor for civic participation. The risk is that entire generations will be shut out of this fundamental rite of passage further fueling resentment, social fragmentation, and a sense of futility.
Perhaps even more insidious than the concentration of wealth is the narrowing of opportunities to meaningfully participate in production. In an AI-dominated economy, value creation becomes the province of a technical elite: those who design the algorithms, interpret the data, and control the infrastructure. In simplest terms, if society fails to create avenues for broad participation in the new economy—through education, access to technology, and support for entrepreneurship—the overwhelming majority will be left out. They may consume the products of AI, but they will not participate in their creation, nor will they share in the benefits.
Work is not merely a means of survival; it is a source of purpose, dignity, and connection. The creation of a permanent underclass, deprived of meaningful work or advancement, risks fueling alienation, political instability, and the rise of destructive ideologies.
As members of civil society, the choices we make today about technology, policy, and social structure will indeed shape the contours of our society for generations. If we allow AI to reinforce existing inequalities, we risk waking up in a world where opportunity is a memory and democracy is a facade. Beyond the economic consequences, exclusion from productive activity has deep psychological and social costs. Work is not merely a means of survival; it is a source of purpose, dignity, and connection. The creation of a permanent underclass, deprived of meaningful work or advancement, risks fueling alienation, political instability, and the rise of destructive ideologies. In the very near future when the effects of AI on the labor market can no longer be relegated to future discussion, we will come to the inevitable crossroads of which team we will align with and as they say, there is no “i” in team.
Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.
Guarding Against an ‘i’-Shaped Society and the Social Risks of Unchecked AI Advancement
Lisa Ansell
The rapid advance of artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every aspect of modern society, from the way we work to how we communicate, produce goods, and organize our lives. Yet, in the midst of this technological revolution, we must pause to consider the shape of the society we are creating—lest we find ourselves in an “i”-shaped world, where a thin and exclusive tier at the top controls nearly all wealth, while a broad base struggles to participate meaningfully in the economy or to achieve fundamental aspirations such as homeownership.
When we speak of an “i”-shaped society, we conjure the image of a tall, narrow column: a very thin dot at the top, representing those who possess extraordinary economic power, and a vast, undifferentiated lower base whose members have little opportunity for upward mobility. Unlike a healthy hourglass or diamond shape, where opportunity and prosperity are distributed more broadly, the “i” shape is synonymous with severe inequality and the risk of a permanent underclass.
This is not mere speculation. The risks are real—and they are already emerging. As AI-driven automation and data concentration increase, so too does the power of those who own the algorithms, the infrastructure, and the data necessary to train and deploy artificial intelligence. Left unchecked, these dynamics threaten to push us toward a society where a handful of people and companies accumulate unprecedented wealth, while the majority experience stagnation or even decline in their material well-being.
AI’s potential to deliver immense value is undeniable, but the way this value is distributed is far from guaranteed. The current trajectory favors those with access to capital, technical know-how, and control over the digital infrastructure. AI systems are expensive to develop and deploy; they require massive datasets and computational resources, both of which are out of reach for most individuals and even many enterprises. As a result, a small cadre of technology companies and their stakeholders have become the primary beneficiaries. This concentration of wealth is not just a matter of the rich getting richer. AI enables new forms of productivity and efficiency, but these gains increasingly accrue to those who are already at the top of the economic pyramid. As AI takes over tasks once performed by humans, especially those that are routine or repetitive—large segments of the population may find their jobs disappearing, wages stagnating, and economic agency slipping away.
Historically, wage growth and upward mobility for middle- and working-class individuals have depended on the ability of workers to negotiate for a fair share of productivity gains. In an AI-driven economy, this relationship is at risk of breaking down. If machines perform the bulk of productive labor, and if ownership of those machines is concentrated in private hands, then the link between work and reward is severed. This disconnect erodes the foundation of a healthy society, where individuals expect that hard work and skill will be rewarded, and where there is a tangible path to betterment. If most people are relegated to precarious, low-paying service jobs or find themselves entirely excluded from the productive economy, the result is the emergence of a permanent underclass which represents an outcome fundamentally at odds with the principles of fairness and shared prosperity let along our Jewish values.
One of the starkest consequences of an “i”-shaped society is the decoupling of salary from the most basic markers of stability and inclusion, such as homeownership. For much of the twentieth century, steady employment and rising wages made it possible for many to buy homes, build wealth, and participate in the broader project of societal growth. Yet, as income growth for average workers has stagnated—while costs for housing, education, and healthcare soar—the dream of homeownership has become increasingly out of reach. AI, if not thoughtfully integrated, could accelerate these trends by further suppressing wages and increasing the premium on highly specialized skills. When the relationship between salary and affordability is severed, society divides into those who own and those who perpetually rent, those who participate in wealth creation and those who do not. Homeownership is not only a means of building equity, but also a signal of social stability and an anchor for civic participation. The risk is that entire generations will be shut out of this fundamental rite of passage further fueling resentment, social fragmentation, and a sense of futility.
Perhaps even more insidious than the concentration of wealth is the narrowing of opportunities to meaningfully participate in production. In an AI-dominated economy, value creation becomes the province of a technical elite: those who design the algorithms, interpret the data, and control the infrastructure. In simplest terms, if society fails to create avenues for broad participation in the new economy—through education, access to technology, and support for entrepreneurship—the overwhelming majority will be left out. They may consume the products of AI, but they will not participate in their creation, nor will they share in the benefits.
As members of civil society, the choices we make today about technology, policy, and social structure will indeed shape the contours of our society for generations. If we allow AI to reinforce existing inequalities, we risk waking up in a world where opportunity is a memory and democracy is a facade. Beyond the economic consequences, exclusion from productive activity has deep psychological and social costs. Work is not merely a means of survival; it is a source of purpose, dignity, and connection. The creation of a permanent underclass, deprived of meaningful work or advancement, risks fueling alienation, political instability, and the rise of destructive ideologies. In the very near future when the effects of AI on the labor market can no longer be relegated to future discussion, we will come to the inevitable crossroads of which team we will align with and as they say, there is no “i” in team.
Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Ten Secrets to Academic Success | Give Yourself the College Orientation You Deserve
Rosner’s Domain | Gaza Hunger: A Guide
Progressive Rabbis to Hold Tisha b’Av Service Denouncing ICE Raids
Mourning Something We’ve Never Seen
Guarding Against an ‘i’-Shaped Society and the Social Risks of Unchecked AI Advancement
Israel as Political Wellspring for the West: A Tisha b’Av Reflection
Fighting Antisemitism Before It’s Too Late
Fighting the “world’s oldest hatred” requires more than words. It demands that each sector of society that fuels harmful impressions about Israel and Jews examine how they have contributed to the toxic environment that has led to hateful words and violent acts against Jews.
The Curse with No Answer
People hate because they choose to hate and as tempting as it is to uncover the root cause of this hatred, it might just be an exercise in futility.
Epstein and Tisha b’Av
He took his life about 12 hours before the onset of Tisha b’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar
Superman and the Jews
Much has been written about what a Jewish hero Superman is, from the fact that his creators were Jews to his Moses-like origin story, but perhaps what makes him most Jewish is the fact that he has a core narrative that still shifts and evolves to meet the needs of the moment.
Why Bibi Blinked
His decision temporarily saved the lives of Hamas terrorists, but it also rescued Palestinian children from starvation.
Thank God I’m Jewish
It’s a good feeling to know my parents would be proud of me.
Influencing the Creator Economy ft. Gigi Robinson
After a brief summer hiatus Marla and Libby are back with some very exciting updates. Marla shares a huge turn of events in her relationship updates and how a canceled trip to Israel turned into spontaneous decision to explore France instead. Libby…
Two Jewish Women Among Dead in Manhattan Mass Shooting
Wesley LePatner remembered as “the most loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and relative.”
Wallis Annenberg, Philanthropist and Civic Leader in Los Angeles, Dies at 86
Under her leadership, the Annenberg Foundation distributed more than $3 billion to over 2,800 nonprofits, including many Jewish institutions in Los Angeles.
Settlement Reached in UC Antisemitism Case
The agreement includes policy measures and significant financial contributions aimed at addressing concerns raised by Jewish students and advocacy groups.
Four Dead in Midtown Manhattan Shooting, Including NYPD Officer
Authorities have not corroborated widely-spread allegations that the shooter shouted “Free Palestine” or anything about terrorism.
Macron’s Dangerous Delusion — Recognition of a Palestinian State Will Lead to More War & Terror
It is a gift to terrorism, an insult to international law, a betrayal of France’s own long-standing commitment to “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” and democracy itself.
Potpourri of Bad News…for Jews
What we have here is antisemitism as surrealism. Paint the crooked contours and you have a Salvador Dalí. He, apparently, had no fondness for Jews, either.
Exclusive: ‘Headlines Are Saying We Shot Starving Civilians’ but Israeli Reservist Tells TML ‘It Was a Violent Attempt to Overrun the Corridor’
Macron Can Recognize a Palestinian State, but Do Their Leaders Want It?
For Palestinian leaders, a two-state solution is a two-state nightmare that would eliminate their lucrative victim status while saving Zionism in the process.
Leading with Strength and Heart: Mayor Sharona Nazarian’s Vision for Beverly Hills
In many ways, Nazarian’s journey is the ultimate success story — fleeing oppression in one country and rising to prominence in another.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Denise Eger: Retired … Only More Active
In addition to writing, Eger’s focus has been her executive coaching practice: tutoring rabbis, ministers and non-profit executives – on Zoom – all over the U.S. and Canada. Since March, she has also been the interim executive director for A Wider Bridge.
“Oh Just Vote For Us”: How the Democratic Party Fell Down to Earth
In the soul searching that the Democratic party has begun, that is perhaps the point that stings the most: a sense that they “turned their back” on their base and took them for granted.
She’s 13. She’s Jewish. And This Is What Found Her
When my 13-year-old daughter forwarded me a number of posts she’d seen on Instagram—accusing Israel of genocide, twisting history into propaganda, and riddled with the same tired antisemitic tropes—I was shaken.
Tisha b’Av: Holiday of Wake-Up Calls
It behooves us, the Jewish people, to look in the mirror and remind ourselves of our noble and timeless mission to be a reflection.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.