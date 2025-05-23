In the Wake of D.C. Murders, How Do We Stop Rage from Defining Us?

Wednesday night, two young diplomats were murdered in Washington, D.C. while leaving an event at the Jewish Capital Museum. Sarah Milgrim, 26, and Yaron Lischinsky, 30, served at the Israeli embassy. They had fallen in love; Yaron had bought a ring. He planned to propose to Sarah on an upcoming trip to Jerusalem.
I read the FBI affidavit, scrolling through the lurid details while fighting back tears. I spoke on a panel at the Israeli Embassy last month about the conflict-related sexual violence that Hamas and other terrorists committed on and after October 7. I imagined the 26-year-old woman, whose bright smile and strong hug had welcomed me and my guests, frame by gruesome frame.
“I remember her. She was beautiful,” one friend texted me. “She was so much more than that too, of course. I just remember being struck by how pretty she was that night.”
She was. And not just on the outside.
Rage and anger are appropriate emotions to such a vile act, one so clearly motivated by the violent antisemitic vitriol that motivates much of the ostensibly “anti-Israel” and anti-war discourse. When two young people are murdered just for being Jewish, rage and anger may be the only logical emotions. But what we do with those emotions determines everything that follows.
Sarah and Yaron spent their short lives working on peacebuilding efforts between Israel and its neighbors. Since October 7, they had also done their diplomatic duties knowing that a growing segment of their fellow countrymen would justify their deaths, as many online commentators did.
The shooter emptied two magazines into Yaron and Sarah, firing 21 bullets in all. He continued to fire at Sarah as she attempted to crawl away, as she attempted to sit up. He even stopped to reload his handgun.
The shooter entered the museum, and told the police, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.” He pulled out a red keffiyeh and shouted “Free Palestine” as they escorted him out of the building. After being read his Miranda rights, he added that he admired the 25-year-old “martyr” who set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy last February.
Thursday morning, local rabbis scrubbed Sarah and Yaron’s blood from the sidewalk.
When the news spread in November that Shiri Bibas and her two young boys, who were kidnapped during the massacres of Oct. 7, 2023, had been murdered by Hamas terrorists, some in the Jewish community fell into justifying terrorist acts of our own. “There are no innocent Palestinians,” they raged. ““Rabbi Meir Kahane, of blessed memory, was labeled as a violent extremist, but he was right. This is the truth right here. The only language the Arabs understand is force and fear,” one self-styled influencer who attends my synagogue wrote of the rabbi so extreme that Israel’s Knesset banned his political party, and whose follower massacred 29 Palestinians praying in a mosque Hebron, wounding hundreds of innocent civilians.
My own reaction to Wednesday night’s murder, and to those murders, was Genesis-like in the depths of its rage — ”What have you done? Hark, your brother’s blood cries out to Me from the ground!” God cries in the Book of Genesis after Cain kills Abel. “You shall be more cursed than the ground, which opened its mouth to receive your brother’s blood from your hand.”
And yet. I think of Ofri Bibas, aunt of Kfir and Ariel Bibas, and her reaction to the news of her loved ones’ murders: “We are not seeking revenge now.”
Neither, I think, would be Sarah and Yaron, who continued to be so deeply dedicated to peace with Israel’s neighbors even after everything they’d witnessed. Jews shouldn’t need to be peaceniks for the world to mourn their deaths. But who Yaron and Sarah were should shape our reaction to their murder.
In this time of rising antisemitism, we do not have the luxury of falling into anger and despair, of turning inward on our pain. We need each other. And we are responsible for creating and sustaining communities strong enough to survive this.
“We are shaken. We are not OK. But we will bounce back,” then-antisemitism Envoy Deborah Lipstadt wrote after a Texas congregation was held hostage in their synagogue in 2022. “We are resilient because we cannot afford not to be. That resiliency is part of the Jewish DNA. Without it, we would have disappeared centuries ago. We refuse to go away. But we are exhausted.”
We have witnessed time and again what blind rage does to those whose hearts are infected with rage that turns to hatred of the Jewish people. It has made them excuse away this tragedy and every murder of Jews that came before it. It has enabled them to see in antisemitic murders an act of legitimate anti-Israel protest, a praiseworthy globalization of the intifada.
I won’t speak for Sarah and Yaron. But I will speak for myself: Being Jewish is not about these moments of darkness. It is about building communities and lives that are a glorification of the divine.
Most Abrahamic traditions hold that Seth, the brother of the slain Abel, is the progenitor of all of mankind. But he is, too, the brother of Cain.
We all hold within us the capacity to make the world a brighter or more terrible place. May we have the courage to make the braver choice.
Laura E. Adkins is a writer based in New York and an associate vice president at Jewish Women International.
