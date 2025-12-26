Anti-Zionism is Anti-Jewish, Anti-West, Anti-America and Anti-Truth

Jew-haters must have been demoralized after 6 million Jews perished in the Holocaust. Put yourself in their shoes: How are we going to demonize these guys now?

I thought about those Jew-haters as I watched horrific scenes of mangled Jewish bodies in the must-see film “Nuremberg.” This is not something paranoid Jews like to acknowledge, but the world did feel guilty enough after the Holocaust that we got an unofficial “time-out” from the kind of vicious animosity that marked our previous 2,000 years.

Needless to say, the world’s oldest and longest hatred was still alive and well; it just wasn’t as loud or blatant. This was most prevalent in America, where post-Holocaust antisemitism was not something you flaunted.

The creation of the state of Israel in 1948 shuffled the cards. On the one hand, it was a singular miracle for Jews who dreamed for 1900 years to return to their biblical homeland.

But on the other, for Jew-haters it introduced a whole new playing field in which to unleash their Jew-hatred.

This was the playing field of an enticing enemy: Zionism.

This enemy wasn’t new. Antizionism, which is flying high these days, did get an early start. As Jonathan Eric Lewis writes on his Substack, “Contemporary antizionists, like the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s and the Soviets in the 1970s and 1980s, traffic in conspiratorial tropes about Jews and draw upon a legacy of classical antisemitism.”

For the garden variety Jew-hater who felt somewhat hemmed in by post-Holocaust guilt, the state of Israel was like hitting the jackpot. Imagine: Instead of going after the Jews directly and getting in trouble, now they could go after the state of the Jews at a time when nation-states were declining in popularity.

Israel, of course, was bound to make a few blunders that Jew-haters would exploit. The haters overreached in 1975 with the “Zionism is Racism” UN resolution, which eventually was overturned. But this was a sign of ugliness to come, especially after Israel lost its underdog status with its extraordinary military victory in the 1967 Six Day War.

Slowly and inexorably, the Jewish state became the big bad Western oppressor and the Palestinians the poor and powerless victims looking for their own home.

That narrative arc hasn’t changed much over the decades; it just got more lethal and intersectional. “Rather than a critique of Zionism,” Lewis writes, “[antizionism] is an all-encompassing ideology of hate that posits that not only is Israel ontologically evil, but that anyone who supports the very existence of Jews living safely in the Land of Israel is guilty of enabling ‘genocide.’”

Things accelerated after the massacre of 1200 Jews by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Unlike 1945, when Jews did not have a state, this time the Jew-haters and antizionists came out in full force. This may have been shocking but it wasn’t surprising. By 2023, Israel had already been subject to a global BDS campaign; it was by far the most condemned country at the United Nations; libelous accusations like genocide and apartheid had become routine; and the Palestinian cause had infiltrated virtually every social justice heart on the planet.

The stage was set, then, for Jew-haters and antizionists to go bonkers, and they did. We’ve never seen the level of hysteria we saw on college campuses. It was open season on Jewish students and Jews around the world. The combination of a long and ugly war in Gaza, combined with the human rights street cred of the Palestinian movement, was overwhelming. It created a toxic mix of arrogance and unrestrained chutzpah against anything Jewish.

For the pro-Israel community, many of whom were still traumatized by Oct. 7, the problem came down to this: it’s hard to defend something that much of the world already hates. Even when we could show that the libelous accusations against Israel were lies, it didn’t make much difference. A harsh reality had already spoken: Israel had become a pariah state.

We’re left today with a conundrum: Zionism is as hard as ever to defend, but antizionism is as crucial as ever to fight, especially as it can trigger real harm against Jews.

Besides the obvious point that Jews must fight like hell against the kind of violence we saw at Bondi Beach, I don’t have any magical answers.

I do, however, have a starting point that can put the odds on our side: Reframe antizionism as bad for the world and Zionism as its very opposite. Antizionism is more than a hate movement against Jews and Zionists. It’s more than a singular sin in its own right—a uniquely evil expression of Jew-hatred that targets Jews as Zionists.

It’s all that and more. It’s also anti-West, anti-America and anti-truth.

Antizionism, in other words, has become a hater’s paradise; a catch-all bucket where all haters and liars are welcome. You hate the West? Hate America? Hate colonialism? Come on in; antizionism has plenty of room.

But as dangerous as the antizionism movement has become, perhaps its most lethal feature is that it has become socially acceptable in an Israel-hating world.

It goes without saying that given how Zionism has become such a dirty word, one must be extra careful not to wrench it away from its root of antisemitism, a sin that at least hasn’t lost its bite.

“At its core,” Lewis argues, “antizionism cannot be fully separated from antisemitism. Both ideologies, when stripped down to their essence, exist primarily as a means of justifying real world harm against Jewish people, both as individuals and as a group. When engaging in scholarly inquiry as to antizionism as a specific manifestation of antisemitism, it is essential to keep this in mind.”

I have a less scholarly take, that of a fighter who wants to crush his enemies. We’ll have a better chance to crush antizionists if we define their movement as dangerous not just for the Jews but for everything we love about the world, while simultaneously defining Zionism as a thriving, successful movement that benefits the world.

Zionism also benefits its Arab neighbors. As reported in the New York Post, “a series of recent meetings and trade deals proves the Jewish state is firmly integrated in the regional and world economy — and not going anywhere soon.” It cites the recent announcement that Israel had finalized its plan to sell $37 billion of natural gas to Egypt, a win-win for both parties.

It cites the trilateral meeting among Israel, Greece and Cyprus that took place last week in Jerusalem, and discussed building an undersea electrical grid linking the three countries. The report adds that “trade with the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Morocco and Bahrain has grown substantially, and Israel’s ties with Saudi Arabia, though informal, are reportedly robust.”

In short, there’s plenty of bad news for the world about antizionism and plenty of good news for the world about Zionism. To have any chance, we must take advantage of both.

We owe it to the six million to put our strongest foot forward.