In Israel, a Cult of Life Defends Itself Against a Cult of Death

For decades now, Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas have made clear that their primary mission is not to improve the lives of their people but to get rid of Israel.
Picture of David Suissa

David Suissa

October 1, 2024
Maremagnum/Getty Images; vchal/Getty Images

If you want a deeper understanding of Israel’s situation in the Middle East, a good place to start is the website of the Jaffa Hotel in Tel Aviv, which came up recently under a list of the world’s finest hotels. The Jaffa was the only entry from Israel.

What caught my eye was that in the charming area of Jaffa where the hotel is located, two terrorists murdered six people and wounded nine others in the deadliest terror attack since Oct. 7. The assault occurred on Tuesday evening, just as Iran was launching hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel.

Here in America, it’s easy to get morally confused in the fogs of war. When bombs are flying everywhere and people are dying everywhere, whether in Gaza or Lebanon or Tel Aviv, things tend to blur. People with big hearts like to call on all sides to just stop the killing.

This moral blurring, however, is not just wrong but dangerous, especially for the side that didn’t start the killing.

The missiles from Iran and its terror proxies are not the same as the Iron Dome missiles from Israel. The soldiers from Israel’s army are not the same as the terrorist soldiers from Hamas or Hezbollah. Aiming to murder civilians is not the same as aiming to kill terrorists.

When Israel is at war, a Cult of Life is forced to defend itself against a Cult of Death.

It’s astonishing that this even needs to be said, given that it has been going on for so long and that Israel’s enemies have never pretended to be anything but an anti-Israel death cult.

For decades now, Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas have made clear that their primary mission is not to build fancy hotels, charming tourist districts, schools and hospitals that will improve the lives of their people.

It’s to get rid of Israel.

Israel left Lebanon in 2000 and Gaza in 2005 and has never occupied an inch of Iranian territory. The attacks on the Jewish state are based not on Israeli provocations but on a pure hatred that aims to destroy.

This ugly moral truth can easily get lost when Israel is involved, as demonstrated most sharply by the double standards applied to the Jewish state at the United Nations.

The ugliness also gets lost when sophisticated thinking gets involved. Perhaps the truth is too raw, too clear, too moral. Elite thinkers, by definition, must bring nuance and complexity to their analyses. They must weigh tactics and strategies and envision the geopolitical future. This has intellectual merit, but it tends to hide the moral ugliness.

Israelis, on the other hand, know the ugliness well. What they worry about most is not geopolitics but the location of the nearest bomb shelter.

When they’re not running to bomb shelters, Israelis are busy building one of the most vibrant, creative and innovative societies on earth. This also can get lost in the noise of the loud civic protests against the government, the political infighting and the constant need to defend against terrorism. But the vibrancy and the resilience are there. Ask any visitor.

The genius of Israel is that it has never satisfied itself only with physical security. Maybe because it was surrounded by a Cult of Death, it ended up worshipping life.

I felt that vibrancy and resiliency when I checked out the website of the Jaffa hotel, a magnificent tribute to ancient elegance:

“[The hotel] stands as a prestigious 5-star establishment situated within a meticulously restored 19th-century complex, once the home of Jaffa’s French Hospital. Ideally positioned near the Mediterranean Sea and the historic port of Jaffa, it grants effortless access to attractions such as the Shuk Hapishpeshim flea market, the city of old Jaffa’s art galleries, and charming local boutiques, all just a short stroll away.

“Our signature chef restaurant, Giardino, showcases culinary creations inspired by the flavors of the Northern Mediterranean, following a unique ‘port-to-table’ philosophy. Alternatively, relish elevated Israeli cuisine at Golda’s at The Jaffa. Experience serenity at the L.RAPHAEL Spa and indulge in the personalized luxury of our 120 opulent rooms and suites, thoughtfully appointed by the renowned designer, John Pawson. Allow our dedicated concierge team to meticulously orchestrate every aspect of your stay, renew your spirit, and ignite your imagination.”

If anything can renew our spirits in the midst of a war in Lebanon and ballistic missiles from Iran and enemies sworn to Israel’s destruction, it is this little corner of Israel that refuses to lose its imagination.

