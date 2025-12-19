Why I Threw a Public Hanukkah Party Right After Bondi

It was the morning of Monday, December 15. Just one day earlier, Jews had been massacred at a public Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia. Like every Jew, I was heartbroken. And I was scared.

I was planning a Hanukkah party to take place the next night at Robertson Rec Center in Pico-Robertson, in collaboration with CD-5 – Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky’s office, the Jewish Federation, and Chabad of Beverlywood. The goal of the event was to spread joy on Hanukkah and introduce the community to the Pico Robertson Business Association, which I had formed with my husband Daniel, the help of CD-5, and local business owners.

As I coordinated the details for the party, I thought, “Is it irresponsible to hold a public Hanukkah party after Bondi?”

The same message poured in from possible attendees: “Will there be security at the event?”

I reassured them that there would be. Thankfully, CD-5 coordinated with the LAPD and made sure that multiple officers would come.

At the same time, in the middle of all the planning, I texted Dovid Lieder, the owner of Lieder’s on Pico, and a member of the PRBA, knowing that he’s from Australia and he is part of Chabad. I asked him if everyone in Australia was OK, expecting him to say, “Yes, thank God.”

That was not the message I received. His cousin, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a 41-year-old Chabad emissary as well as a father of five, had been murdered. His niece, Chaya, a 14-year-old, had been shot in the leg after jumping on children to protect them; she saved their lives and was undergoing surgery.

Dovid spoke publicly about how he didn’t want to go to a menorah lighting after hearing the devastating news, but he pushed himself to.

I knew that my party had to go on. If Dovid and other Jews in mourning were still going out, refusing to hide, I knew I couldn’t either. It reaffirmed for me just why I converted and joined the Jewish people: We are so strong. We are so resilient. We never back down.

Our event – which featured delicious latkes from Lieder’s and yummy donuts from Bibi’s, a holiday market with local vendors, a DJ, and a gelt drop from the Los Angeles Fire Department – was a huge success. Around 200 people showed up, including reporters from CBS-LA and KTLA, to document it. Everyone was all smiles.

Dovid suggested we make a poster for the Jewish community of Australia, which he would deliver in person. People wrote messages of love and support. Children drew hearts. We encouraged them to stay strong.

Looking around and seeing happy children, men, and women celebrating together, I was so glad I didn’t let fear win.

The initial reaction to tragedy is to hide and retreat from the world. But we must do the exact opposite.

I urge you: Now is the time to connect to God and to be proud of your Judaism. When bad things happen, lean into both even more.

I know it’s hard, but it has what kept the Jewish people going for so long. We are resilient, and we will prevail.

Keep spreading your bright, beautiful light.

Kylie Ora Lobell is the author of the forthcoming Jewish conversion memoir, “Choosing to Be Chosen,” (Wicked Son), available for pre-order on Amazon.