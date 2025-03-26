The Miracle of Purim (and Am Yisrael)

Last week my wife Jacqueline and I visited our youngest daughter in Paris where she is studying for the semester. We had the opportunity to spend time with her friends, hear about her courses, visit museums together, and enjoy wonderful meals—including the best soufflé we have ever tasted.

On Thursday evening, we joined the Communauté Juive Libérale in Paris for the reading of the megillah, the story of our people’s miraculous deliverance. The congregation was packed with members and guests of all ages who had come together to celebrate Purim. (Their Purim spiel was, to our surprise, Old Western-themed, replete with cowboy hats and toy handguns.) As we were leaving the synagogue, I noticed a stack of promotional flyers for the upcoming 25th Israel Film Festival in Paris. I took one to show to our daughter.

Later on at dinner, something unexpected happened. As soon as we sat down, our Jewish radar went off—the people sitting a few tables down from us were speaking Hebrew. They noticed our “Bring Them Home Now!” necklaces and the pieces of masking tape over our hearts with a number on them—a number which marked the days that the hostages have been in captivity. We struck up a conversation in Hebrew and learned that we were talking to a mother and her two daughters, one of whom, Lia, was living in Paris for a few months. She and Naomi talked about some of the experiences they’d each had so far and exchanged contact information.

Suddenly, I remembered the flyer in my back pocket and thought to myself, I bet they’d enjoy hearing about the film festival—if they’re still in town, I’m sure they’d want to go. I took out the flyer, showed it to them, and asked if they knew about the upcoming event. Lia gasped and, pointing at the cover photo of the flyer, said, “That’s me!”

It took us a moment to figure out what should have been obvious. Indeed, the cover of the festival program featured the film “Come Closer,” directed by Tom Nesher and starring our new friend, Lia Elalouf.

We were all quite powerfully struck by the series of coincidences which led us to make this beautiful connection: that the flyers caught my eye; that I decided to take one with me; that we chose that particular restaurant and then happened to be seated within earshot of the family speaking Hebrew; that they saw the hostage necklaces we had chosen to wear which helped to create the sense of connection that then led to our warm conversation; and, finally, how almost too late—just as we were asking for the check—I happened to remember the film festival and pulled out the flyer.

It was all really rather extraordinary.

After dinner, we said our goodbyes and Jacqueline, Naomi and I headed for the subway. As we stood on the subway platform wearing our hostage necklaces and masking tape—me additionally with my kippah and a pair of my Israeli flag sneakers—three women came up to us and said, “Shalom. Chag sameach!” They were thrilled to bump into fellow Jews and even happier to discover that we spoke Hebrew. They were on their way to a Purim party and invited us to join. One of the women was wearing an orange jumpsuit. Embroidered on the back of the jumpsuit was an image of a bandaged hand making the “I love you” sign. We recognized it immediately as a tribute to recently released hostage Emily Damari, the young IDF soldier who has become a symbol of resilience, defiance and strength.

Another wondrous set of coincidences resulting in a beautiful, warm and loving interaction.

Beyond the luck and serendipity of these delightful encounters is something even more amazing: possessing the good fortune that is the privilege of being a part of Am Yisrael. Here’s what’s miraculous about it: wherever we travel, wherever we find ourselves in this vast world, all we have to do is pay attention, look around, maybe put ourselves out there a bit, and we will surely find, and connect with, members of our extended family; the beautiful mishpacha that is the Jewish People. Then, in only a few moments we all—just as my family and I did in Paris—will find ourselves making deep and meaningful connections, exchanging contact information, hugs, and best wishes for health, peace, and b’sorot tovot, good tidings, for all.

Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback is the Senior Rabbi of Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles, California.