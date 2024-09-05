fbpx
A Prayer When One Experiences an Antisemitic Incident

Fill me with the strength, God, to turn my despair into hope and my rage into calm, thoughtful action. 
Picture of Rabbi Naomi Levy

Rabbi Naomi Levy

September 4, 2024
blueshot/Getty Images

I am frightened, God, angry, in disbelief. I never imagined this would happen to me, that anyone would target me for being a Jew. I am deeply shaken by the rise of antisemitism in this country and throughout this world. 

I don’t want to ignore this incident, nor do I want to overreact, so that I am suspicious of every new encounter. 

Show me, God, how to not live in fear, remind me that I am not alone. Give me the courage to speak up and speak out, to seek help from those who stand with me and from organizations that will defend my people and all people. Fill me with the determination to join hands with Jews and non-Jews across the globe to put an end to antisemitism and all prejudice wherever it lies. 

I pray for the day when people will learn to see one another through Your eyes, God. In Your eyes all people are equally loved, equally precious. 

I will not hide who I am, I refuse to cower in fear. I will not lose my faith in human goodness. Fill me with the strength, God, to turn my despair into hope and my rage into calm, thoughtful action. Grant me the wisdom to transform this act of hate into a deeper commitment to my people and my faith.

God, my Shelter, Guardian of Israel, teach me to see that the sacred flame of my ancestors burns brightly within me. I am grateful to be part of a holy and blessed people who have withstood and survived centuries of hate – and still we spread Your light and still we thrive! 

Am Yisrael Chai! 

Bless Israel, God, bless our people, bless this world with peace. 

Amen.

Rabbi Naomi Levy is the founder of Nashuva and author of “Einstein and the Rabbi.”

