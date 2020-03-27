A Moment in Time: If I am not for Myself, Who will be for Me?

Dear all,

This entire week has been filled with one virtual conference after another. Conversations with our Board leadership, B’nai Mitzvah students, and staff. “Zoom” sessions for Torah study, worship, and religious school classes. It’s a new paradigm, and while I love making the connections, it can become overwhelming.

When I had a brief pause between calls, my husband, Ron, came in and said, “Do you have a minute?”

My knee jerk reaction was, “No.”

But Ron insisted.

He led me outside where a table was prepared. He had me lie down, and next thing I knew I was guided through a meditation of breathing, relaxation, and … I think the rabbinic term is “zen.”

I was reminded of what Rabbi Hillel taught thousands of years ago, “If I am not for myself who will be for me?”

(Hillel’s teaching continued: “If I am for myself only, what am I? And if not now, when?”)

But it was the first part of his teaching that really resonated. I was so very grateful for this moment in time to nurture my inner being. I think we all need regular moments like this – moments to center ourselves in our challenging world.

Please, make the time, create the moment, and nurture your souls.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro