Ten Plagues

Said Moses: “Let my people go!”

and Pharaoh, who no faith espouses,

replied, “No way!” which, as we know,

caused plagues to fall on all his houses.

The first one turned the river, where

the seven cows who chewed their cud

all vanished into dreamlike air

from water, into crimson blood.

The second plague caused all the frogs

to rise from river to the land,

unwelcome pets replacing dogs,

a sign of God Almighty’s hand.

Then came the third, when all the dust

miraculously turned to lice,

thus making the magicians trust

God’s finger, though they hadn’t twice.

The fourth was every kind of bug

invading the Egyptian house,

mosquitoes like the ones that suck

the blood far worse than any louse.

The next was anthrax, some believe,

bacteria never used by Saddam,

which made Egyptian farmers grieve

because their sheep and cattle had them.

The next plague, which was number six,

gave husbands, wives and brothers, sisters

and little kids who played with bricks,

a dreadful rash with boils and blisters.

The seventh plague was hail that fell

in lumps as big as bowling balls,

while lightning flashed and made life hell

in gardens and in shopping malls.

A swarm of locusts, number eight,

consumed all produce in the land,

and prices rose at such a rate

they even overtook demand.

The ninth plague kept all Egypt dark,

except the Jews who could at leisure

explore, since canines feared to bark,

and inventory Egyptian treasure.

The tenth and last, by far the worst,

killed every firstborn who was male;

death’s angel quenched its bloody thirst

in palace, hovel, even jail.

All Hebrews on that night were spared,

the firstborn of their God, Jehovah,

because they’d sprinkled blood and dared

to eat the lamb they called Passover.

They still recall these plagues each year,

from all their glasses spilling wine,

repeating later, with good cheer:

“I am His loved one, He is mine,”

though at the Seder we recall

some other devastating plights,

for we have never beat them all

or can forget the deadly sights

of captured Jews or corpses lying

in pits for dreaded days or years,

when no amount of pleading, crying

brings freedom from incessant tears.

Thus, sadly, while to God we’re praying

to help the whole world live in peace,

we learn to gnash our teeth plus slaying

foes whose numbers don’t decrease.

We long for days when we will thrive,

when nations shall no longer rage,

when God’s great vow: “You will survive!”

brings back the golden Eden age.