Jews Anxious, Jews Celebrate

Israelis should not be telling Americans how to vote. Americans should not be telling Israelis what to think about the prospective presidential candidates. Israelis should not be critical of Americans who vote for a candidate they – the Israelis – find less than favorable. Americans should not assume that Israelis are immoral or dumb because they prefer a certain U.S. candidate.

Most U.S. Jews are going to vote for Kamala Harris in next week’s U.S. election. They have good reason to do such thing. Most Israeli Jews would celebrate a Donald Trump victory next week. They also have good reason to do such thing. Every four years or so, two communities of Jews – the two most important, largest, most vibrant communities of Jews – seem surprised to discover the obvious truth: They have different sentiments, they have different priorities, they make different choices.

Our memories tend to betray us, but Israelis wanted Bush and not Kerry, McCain and not Obama, Romney and not Obama, Trump and not Clinton, Trump and not Biden. U.S. Jews voted for Kerry, Obama, Clinton and Biden. So here we are again. Israelis grumbling about Americans who wouldn’t vote the way Israelis would – and Americans grumbling about the irresponsible preference of Israelis. Both have a point; both miss the point. Geography isn’t just about where a person lives, it is also about what a person needs and what he or she prioritizes. From Chicago, Harris doesn’t look like a severe enough threat to Israel to justify a vote for Trump. From Netanya, Trump doesn’t look like a severe enough threat to America to justify a risk for Israel.

And there’s a threat. And there’s risk. Israelis – if they are honest – can vie for a Trump win while not denying his many flaws, including the danger his presidency could pose to democratic institutions and values. American Jews – if they are honest – can vote for Harris and still acknowledge her less favorable stance on Israel.

Why Trump is the wrong choice in the eyes of many American Jews is easy to understand: they abhor the way he speaks about immigrants, they suspect his strange bedfellows who toy with antisemitic tropes, they are uneasy with the growing power of arch-conservative religious communities.

Why Harris is the wrong choice in the eyes of many Israeli Jews is easy to understand: They see her equivocation when asked about Israel and Hamas, they witness her repeated call for a ceasefire, when what Israel needs is license to win a war, they are suspicious of the wokeism of many of her party members and its implications for a nation state that must fight against real enemies.

Naturally, some American Jews find it difficult to feel close to a country in which there’s support for someone like Trump. I’d advise them to get over it, as Israelis aren’t necessarily blind to the reasons for which many Americans see him as a menace and fear his return. Why then would these Israelis celebrate his return? Because politics is the art of the possible, and the wise observer must choose between two – well – politicians – which often (not always) means two evils. Neither Trump nor Harris are perfect candidates. Most Americans would agree that neither is a Lincoln nor a Roosevelt (both Roosevelts). And yet one of them must be president. A majority of Israelis choose the devil they know. They choose the devil who tends to be on their side.

Naturally, Israeli Jews find it difficult to accept that a Jew could feel close to Israel and still choose a Harris over Trump. I’d advise them to get over it, as American Jews aren’t necessarily blind to the reasons for which many Israelis are suspicious of her and fear her rise. A majority of U.S. Jews choose the candidate with which they agree on most things, if not necessarily all of them.

Americans vote for two parties and yet they are all one nation. Israelis vote for a dozen parties and yet they are still one nation. Jews – in the U.S. and in Israel – have different political preferences and yet they are one people. Israelis ought to remember this point, if they see American Jews celebrating Harris’ victory when they feel anxious. American Jews ought to remember this point if they see Israeli Jews celebrating Trump’s victory when they are anxious.

It’s not easy to fathom, but the Knesset reconvened and a law that will exempt the ultra-Orthodox from military service is back on the table. This will be an important and dramatic battle; here’s what I wrote:

There is a dilemma that has troubled quite a few Israelis in recent weeks, patriots, brave, committed Israelis. How far must one go to prevent the passing of a “Draft Law,” which is actually an evasion law? How far must one go in order to signal to the Knesset that the passage of a law that would in fact exempt the majority of the ultra-Orthodox from conscription, and cancel the financial sanctions on those who exempted themselves from conscription, would lead to an unprecedented, even dangerous, crisis?

A reader’s response

Elaine Rosenberg asks: “Is Iran going to respond to Israel’s bombing?” Answer: Maybe, maybe not. Some of it depends on the outcome of the U.S. election.

