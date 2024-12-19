fbpx
Print Issue: The Soul of America | Dec 20, 2024

By building a community devoted to the Jewish people, the nation of Israel and the American project, Tikvah aims to revive the soul of America. That theme was on full display at its 7th annual Jewish Leadership Conference in New York.
December 19, 2024

Fighting for the Soul of America

December 19, 2024

Levin’s Marshmallow Test

December 19, 2024

Is Levin right to demand a legal reform at this time? Does he offer an acceptable compromise that the other side rejects?

We Prevail

December 19, 2024

Our prayer is that we would not need to fight. But when we must prevail, we remember who we are. We remember our name.

