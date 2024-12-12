fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Wicked Son to the Rescue | Dec 13, 2024

With the publishing world turning hostile to Jewish and Zionist authors, Wicked Son has thrived as a publishing refuge for unapologetic Jews.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

December 12, 2024

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

We Can’t Allow Our Enemies to Define Us

December 12, 2024

America has admired Jews for so long because we are the ultimate contributors. As we continue our fight against hate, it behooves us to keep that upbeat aspect of the Jewish story alive.

Act Like You Have NEVER Been There Before

December 12, 2024

These are obviously exceedingly trying times for Israel and for the entire Jewish people.  But we must not lose heart and stop celebrating moments of happiness and success.

Wicked Son to the Rescue

December 12, 2024

With the publishing world turning hostile to Jewish and Zionist authors, Wicked Son has thrived as a publishing refuge for unapologetic Jews.

Women of Hanukkah

December 12, 2024

Just as the women of Hanukkah held the nation accountable, turning domestic spaces into fortresses of faith, Jewish women have again emerged as symbols of resilience in the face of profound loss and fear.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.