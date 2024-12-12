Print Issue: Wicked Son to the Rescue | Dec 13, 2024
We Can’t Allow Our Enemies to Define Us
America has admired Jews for so long because we are the ultimate contributors. As we continue our fight against hate, it behooves us to keep that upbeat aspect of the Jewish story alive.
Act Like You Have NEVER Been There Before
These are obviously exceedingly trying times for Israel and for the entire Jewish people. But we must not lose heart and stop celebrating moments of happiness and success.
Wicked Son to the Rescue
With the publishing world turning hostile to Jewish and Zionist authors, Wicked Son has thrived as a publishing refuge for unapologetic Jews.
Women of Hanukkah
Just as the women of Hanukkah held the nation accountable, turning domestic spaces into fortresses of faith, Jewish women have again emerged as symbols of resilience in the face of profound loss and fear.
Holocaust Museum LA Gala, FaithsGiving Turkey Drive, Momentum’s Trip to Israel, New BJE CEO
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.