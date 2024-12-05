Print Issue: Making L.A. Great Again | Dec 6, 2024
Six policy ideas that can reverse the trajectory of our city, restore faith in our elected officials and improve our quality of life.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | Hanukkah, 1948
With the month of Kislev underway, we turn our attention to Hanukkah, our holiday of light and heroism.
JFSLA, Big Sunday Volunteers Distribute Thanksgiving Meals; Israel Film Festival
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Setting the Record Straight on RFK, Jr. and Antisemitism
As a registered independent, as a Jew, and as a research scientist who is by no means a die-hard fan of any politician, I still feel obligated to state that it is detrimental to the Jewish people to be misled about a prominent political figure who is actually our ally.
Polish Antisemite Meets Satirical Semite
The Rabbis teach we should judge people for the good, but the Kabbalists talk about how this has its limits.
Campus Watch December 4, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.