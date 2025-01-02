Print Issue: Where is God? | Jan 3, 2025
In his new book, "The Triumph of Life: A Narrative Theology of Judaism," Rabbi Yitz Greenberg revisits the central question posed to us by the Holocaust and Oct. 7.
Rabbis of LA | Joshua Bittan: The Art of Being a Sephardic Moroccan Rabbi
“Hashem gave all of us talents to be able to make this place better — always guided by the Torah. That is what Hashem put us here to do. What a beautiful people we are.”
Jimmy Carter 1924-2024: An Appreciation
Jews have a particular memory of the Carter years. But our recollections may be at odds with the evidence.
JNF-USA Breakfast for Israel, L.A. Federation’s Menorah Lighting, Beit Issie Shapiro Event
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Meet the Sidekick for Superhero Moms: How Vivs, Brandon Lurie’s AI App, is Helping Out Motherhood
This month, Lurie launched Vivs.co an AI assistant for busy moms who juggle countless tasks and need a personal assistant.
Campus Watch January 2, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.