fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Where is God? | Jan 3, 2025

In his new book, "The Triumph of Life: A Narrative Theology of Judaism," Rabbi Yitz Greenberg revisits the central question posed to us by the Holocaust and Oct. 7.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

January 2, 2025

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.