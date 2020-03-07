The Power of Pickles, Purim & Playlists

After spending a restrained 9 minutes on “Hunters,” Esther and Erin SNAP OUT OF IT by getting “Moonstruck” before landing in a pickle over “Crossing Delancey.” Later, the bagels tackle an array of topics including Purim costumes, how “Steel Magnolias” reminds us of the Jewish community, and why “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” doesn’t have us singing along in unison.