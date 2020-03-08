Dr. Tamar Eilam Gindin: The history of the Book of Esther

Shmuel Rosner and Dr. Tamar Eilam Gindin discuss Tamar’s latest book in a special purim edition of the Rosner Domain Podcast.

Dr. Tamar Eilam Gindin is a linguist and scholar of ancient Persia and modern Iran. A researcher at Haifa University’s Ezri Center for Iran and Persian Gulf Studies, she was previously a member of the Friedman Jewish Manuscript Society’s Cairo Geniza Project, a researcher and coordinator for the Medieval Persian Dictionary project, head researcher for the Max Planck Society’s Isoglosses Project, and a recipient of the Minerva Arches Award for excellence in teaching. Dr. Eilam Gindin is the author of several books on ancient Persia. you can listen to her podcast, enriched uranium (in hebrew) here.