A Jewish Warrior, On & Off The Battlefield ft. Noy Leyb

On what might be the last episode of Season 3, the schmuckgirls are giving you all the updates! Libby recaps her fun bachelorette weekend in Atlantic City. Marla gives updates on getting back into the dating game. And for their last episode, they bring IDF reservist, activist and educator, Noy Leyb. Noy talks about the positive he’s seen come out of a post-Otober 7th world and how the Jewish community has come togther. They also discuss the fatigue that many are feeling in many areas though. He shares about hiss Jewish upbringing and the different antisemitism he faced growing up in Canada. They then discuss how he came to be a name in the Jewish activist space and the pros and cons that have come from it. He talks about how he was able to share content while in Gaza by sending videos to a content team he created. The trio then talk about Jewish dating post-October 7th and Noy also shares about the difficulties of trying to date during war time. They also share about the focus that Jews put on celebrating and staying positive even through difficult times. Noy ends by sharing his definition of Schmuckboy.

You can follow Noy @noyleyb and follow Schmuckboys @schmuckboysofficial