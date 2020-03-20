California Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders all Californians to ‘Shelter in Place’ to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Around 40 million Californians have been ordered to stay at home in a new directive to limit the spread of coronavirus. The order is effective beginning Thursday night March 19.

California Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement Thursday night during a press conference nearly an hour after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer jointly announced a “Safer at Home’ initiative for LA County.

The order requires all indoor malls, shopping centers, playgrounds and other “non-essential” retail businesses to close. “Essential businesses” include restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks, farmers markets, convenience stores, hardware stores and gas stations.

The news comes after Gov. Newsom wrote in a letter to the Trump Administration that 56% of California’s population would be infected with the COVID-19 virus during the next eight weeks.

“Home isolation is not my preferred choice, I know it is not yours, but it is a necessary one,” Newsom said during the conference.

“I’m issuing a Safer at Home emergency order — ordering all residents of @LACity to stay inside their homes and immediately limit all nonessential movement,” Garcetti tweeted. “We’re taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

I’m issuing a Safer at Home emergency order — ordering all residents of @LACity to stay inside their homes and immediately limit all nonessential movement. We’re taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. https://t.co/4yVdjXMEJ0 pic.twitter.com/QscQUbqkaC — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 20, 2020

While Newsom didn’t mention when the initiative will be lifted, Dr. Ferrer said during the LA press conference that the Los Angeles order would remain in place through April 19.

According to The California Department of Public Health, California now has 675 confirmed coronavirus cases. As of 6 p.m. on March 18, approximately 16,900 tests had been conducted in California. At least 6,300 results had been received and another 10,000+ were pending.

Barger told residents to continue purchasing food from restaurants, but to not hoard grocery store items, and to buy gift cards for later use in an effort to support local businesses.

“The order is the next step to protecting our residents from the coronavirus by increasing our social distancing,” Barger said. “We know that staying at home and decreasing contact is the best way to halt the spread.”