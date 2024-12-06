Food Goes In – a poem for Vayetzei

Jacob then slaughtered animals on the mountain for a celebratory feast and invited Laban and his entourage, who were now his allies, to eat a meal together. They had a meal and spent the night on the mountain. ~ Genesis 31:54

I’ve said it before –

if you eat a meal with someone

they can’t be your enemy.

The best of accords happen

when bread is involved.

It’s okay if it’s gluten-free.

If you’re angry at someone

buy them a sandwich.

(Or at least make them one.)

If someone has disappointed you

make a reservation where

they serve small plates.

Tapas leads to understanding.

Pizza leads to hearty handshakes.

(It doesn’t even need to be good pizza.)

Tell the stories of your food

to your enemies – my grandmother

used to make this, and her grandmother

got it from her grandmother.

The foods of all your grandmothers

going back to the first one

is where your diagrams intersect.

Throw in dessert and you’re

likely to get smiles.

Throw in a distilled beverage

and someone’s arms are going

to find their way around you.

It all changes when our mouths open

and food goes in instead of

hate coming out.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net