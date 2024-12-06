Food Goes In – a poem for Vayetzei

Jacob then slaughtered animals on the mountain for a celebratory feast and invited Laban and his entourage, who were now his allies, to eat a meal together. They had a meal and spent the night on the mountain. ~ Genesis 31:54
I’ve said it before –
if you eat a meal with someone
they can’t be your enemy.
The best of accords happen
when bread is involved.
It’s okay if it’s gluten-free.
If you’re angry at someone
buy them a sandwich.
(Or at least make them one.)
If someone has disappointed you
make a reservation where
they serve small plates.
Tapas leads to understanding.
Pizza leads to hearty handshakes.
(It doesn’t even need to be good pizza.)
Tell the stories of your food
to your enemies – my grandmother
used to make this, and her grandmother
got it from her grandmother.
The foods of all your grandmothers
going back to the first one
is where your diagrams intersect.
Throw in dessert and you’re
likely to get smiles.
Throw in a distilled beverage
and someone’s arms are going
to find their way around you.
It all changes when our mouths open
and food goes in instead of
hate coming out.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net