Table for Five: Vayishlach

Niva Taylor

Freelance Writer

We find Jacob Avinu experiencing a rare moment of solitude at a critical, defining juncture in his life. The Torah doesn’t tell us how Jacob wound up alone in the darkness; the previous pesukim had him in a flurry of activity, surrounded by family, servants and possessions, preparing for war with Esav. But before he could win the impending physical battle, he would have to prevail on the spiritual front.

War is often a numbers game – the quantity of troops in your regiment is directly proportional to your chances of victory. But when it comes to life’s internal struggles, *aloneness* is a prerequisite for success.

The Chatam Sofer comments that Yaakov withdrew to correct a spiritual flaw, which, once perfected, would enable him to bequeath his signature trait of emet to his progeny forever. But Yaakov wasn’t striving for surface-level truths, relates Rabbi Jonathan Sacks. Rather, he was probing his identity at its core. Who was he and who was he meant to become? Which values were worth fighting for? Were there inner demons – embodied by his sparring partner – preventing him from fulfilling his mission? These questions emanated from the depths of Yaakov’s soul.

It’s uncomfortable to be alone. Many of us avoid it at all costs, doomscrolling on our phones instead of listening to the still, small voice inside that tells us we can do more, know more, be more. We should get to know ourselves at the soul level. For that, some solitude is a must.