A Bisl Torah~ Contagious

The Torah dislikes sloppiness, specifically, the lack of regard for others and oneself when it comes to how we choose to use our words. Tazria-Metzora lays out a framework of isolation and return when a person, clothing, or home develops some kind of disease. And the rabbis attribute this disease to spiritual malaise, primarily caused by using words that contribute to the spreading of gossip and lies.

The Torah explains the afflicted person is sent out of the camp until the rash is gone. Sacrifices are offered and the person is ritually welcomed back into the camp. Isolation often feels extreme, but the Torah underlies the impact of contagion.

Pirke Avot speaks about mitzvah goreret mitzvah, one commandment leads to another. The practice of good measures becomes habitual. Go to shul three Shabbatot in a row; we will likely see you on the fourth. But the same holds true for the second part of the teaching: Aveirah goreret aveirah, one sin leads to another. Speaking ill of someone once most likely leads to a second time. And hearing gossip, just like the flu, is contagious. One shouldn’t be surprised when negative speech breaks out of your own mouth like an annoying, persistent cough.

Just like a spreading disease, when we discover we might be the ones causing spiritual illness, pause. A few days of self-isolation and reflection may be the first step in remedying the situation. And to reenter the community, teshuvah, repentance is necessary. Perhaps we will one day wake up to an epidemic of mitzvot: The spreading of kindness, compassion, justice, and love. May that be the contagion we witness and actively seek each day of our lives.

Shabbat Shalom