A Bisl Torah – Pray with God

In the many occasions we witness or experience with congregants, rabbis are asked, “Rabbi, what is the right prayer to say?” And while often, there is a blessing or psalm that matches the simcha or sorrow, the congregant is usually asking something else. They want to know; will God hear the prayers they are offering? Do their words matter?

Rabbi Lawrence Hoffman, author of “The Way into Jewish Prayer” teaches, “Once we divest ourselves of the elementary and childish notion that the purpose of prayer is only to get petitions answered positively, we can begin the art of prayer all over again, hoping to take our rightful place as recognized actors in the universe.” In other words, it is less about finding the right words and more about the willingness to see ourselves as partners with God. Praying becomes a dialogue, conversation, exchange and brainstorming with the Holy One. The question isn’t whether God hears our prayers. The question becomes, are we taking the time to hear God’s response?

Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel explains, “To pray is to dream in league with God.” Instead of praying to God, start praying with God. Dreaming together as co-visionaries in the life you are leading and the world you are building.

Shabbat Shalom