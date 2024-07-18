fbpx
A Bisl Torah – Space and Memory

Our environs might spark emotion, connecting us to a past experience or perhaps, a moment in our collective history.
Rabbi Nicole Guzik

July 18, 2024
I recently heard that any given space should hold the potential to evoke memory. Our environs might spark emotion, connecting us to a past experience or perhaps, a moment in our collective history.

Think of when someone visits the Kotel for the first time. Even without having been there prior, the Kotel often touches a piece of our soul; a soul stirring felt by Jews throughout generations. For some, sitting in a sanctuary, walking through a hallway or even eating in a certain restaurant might flood the brain with conversations with the departed. Or perhaps flood with images of childhood or conversely, what the future might hold. The key is giving ourselves permission to remember and create new memories.

The Torah commands us to shamor and zachor. To keep and remember. It is God’s directive for humanity to walk through this world connecting with past generations and a willingness to see how our own story touches the future.

Shabbat shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

