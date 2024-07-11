A Bisl Torah -Turn Back a Page

We are quick to judge Moses as he strikes the rock. This is the act that is said to prevent him from entering the Promised Land. He disobeys God and angrily, hits the rock, forcing bitter waters to rush forth.

But what if God had turned back a page. Instead of demanding excellence from Moses, wondering why Moses exhibited such unexpected behavior, what if God paused and ask why? Prior to this incident, Miriam dies and her accompanying well disappears. Physical nourishment gone. Soulful nourishment gone. A depleted Moses, grieving and angry.

How many of us judge someone based on the actions they present in the moment? A sharp comment or seemingly rude tone. But if we take the time to turn back a page, perhaps someone’s unpleasant behavior is due to more than meets the eye.

We’re often anxious to skip to the end of the story. But sometimes, turning back a page reveals a complexity and nuance needed to truly understand someone else. Let’s not be afraid to dig a little deeper.

Shabbat shalom