A Bisl Torah -Summer Nights

Summer nights seem to last forever. The air thick with heat, ice cream stores packed with customers and a desire to be present with others a little bit longer.

There may be a tendency to look towards September. The anticipation of what’s to come, a natural inclination to make plans, unpack goals, and shape the year ahead. And while there should be a little of that, summer nights give permission to revel in the moment.

Hasidic rabbi, Levi Isaac Horowitz shares the following story:

A king that owned a diamond mine told his employees that within a three hour time period, they could collect as many diamonds as they’d like. But only for three hours. But some workers were too excited. They picked up just one stone and polished it and couldn’t stop wondering what they would do with the diamond once the time period ended. Those that chose to polish later collected an abundance of diamonds. They achieved more. Interpreting the story, the rebbe explained, “Why? Because they used the time for what was meant to be.”

Make plans. Create agendas. Shape the year. But leave some time for what summer is meant to be. A time to recharge and rejuvenate. A time to appreciate and enjoy life’s big and little pleasures. A time to enjoy…the here and now.

Happy summer and Shabbat Shalom