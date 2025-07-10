Balaam’s B-Sides – A poem for Parsha Balak

How firm is your dwelling place, and your nest is set in a cliff! ~ Numbers 24:21

If you’re a good Jew, and who am I to assume otherwise,

every morning, you quote your favorite diviner, Balaam’s

greatest hit How lovely are your tents, O Jacob;

your dwelling places, O Israel –

his famous blessing, which he meant to be a curse

but then just couldn’t, thanks to some divining

from the even Greater Diviner. Every morning!

It’s the hey, what’s up, is everything good with you

of its day. His parable continued with the

lesser-known ditty How firm is your dwelling place,

and your nest is set in a cliff! He spoke this to

a Keinite, which wasn’t very nice as the Keinites

were our pals, and how would you feel if your

good friend told you you lived in a cliff nest?

Not good, I bet. I mean, with all the Midianites

and Moabites, and some king named Og

attacking as at every turn towards the river,

let’s not make the Keinites unhappy too, you know?

We don’t hear much from Balaam after this.

He kind of shot his shot with the lovely tent thing

(I mean, we all say it every morning, right?

That’s the kind of good Jews we all are, right?)

And I guess it wasn’t so great for the Keinites

having their nests up in cliffs because

they don’t seem to be around anymore

and we are with our feet on every side of the river

and our memory longer than our own lives

and our lovely, lovely tents.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net