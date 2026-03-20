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Epic Travel Stories in Pasadena Magazine: Antarctica Helicopters, Churchill Polar Bears & Ireland’s Celtic Charm

[additional-authors]
Picture of Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

March 20, 2026

Grateful for the Stories: Writing for Pasadena Magazine

Some stories stay with you long after the journey ends. I’m grateful to continue sharing those experiences in print with Pasadena Magazine, where travel still has the space to unfold thoughtfully on the page. My print stories there have taken readers across the globe — from the icy landscapes of Antarctica, where I flew by helicopter over the white wilderness with Quark Expeditions, to unforgettable wildlife encounters on a Churchill Wild polar bear walking safari in Canada.
I also wrote about the thrill of being on the inaugural sailing of Icon of the Seas, which was the largest cruise ship in the world at the time of its debut — an extraordinary moment in cruise history. Sometimes the most memorable stories come from small but surprising details. In Genoa, I discovered that pesto — the city’s culinary treasure — which is so beloved that travelers are allowed a special exception to carry it through security at the airport, meaning yes, your pesto can actually fly home with you. Another favorite assignment explored Ireland’s legendary castles for my television special Celtic Charm. Filming across Ireland was magical, and the project went on to win a Telly Awards, a dotCOMM Awards, and a first-place journalism honor — recognition that made the journey even more meaningful. These kinds of epic experiences are why I love being a travel journalist. But behind every story is a team that believes in the work. I’m especially grateful to editor Malina Saval for championing thoughtful storytelling and giving these adventures a home in print. And the journey continues. I’m excited for my newest story — exploring the beauty and surprises of Florida — to be published soon. Travel keeps opening new doors, and I’m thankful for every editor, reader, and destination that makes the next story possible.
Thank you to Malina Saval and Pasadena Magazine for publishing my article, “Epic Antarctica Adventure: Paddleboarding, Helicopter Rides, and a Polar Plunge South of the Circle. Antarctica Ranks First When It Comes to Wilderness, Adventure and Breathtaking Beauty,” in the print May/June 2025 Summer Travel issue about my first time setting foot on my seventh continent with Quark Expeditions.
Thank you to Malina Saval and Pasadena Magazine for publishing my article, “Luxury Meets Wilderness on This Canadian Arctic Safari With Polar Bears and Beluga Whales: A Magical Arctic Safari Features Singing Beluga Whales and Playful Polar Bears” in the print May/June 2025 Summer Travel issue about my walking safari with polar bears with Churchill Wild.
  Thank you to Malina Saval and Pasadena Magazine for this stunning two-page print feature on Ireland’s incredible castles! I am so grateful to share my story in print and online for St. Patrick’s Day from the March/April 2025 magazine. Explore the magic, history, and luxury of these iconic estates!
Thank you to Malina Saval and Pasadena Magazine for this print article about Pesto Takes Flight.
  Thank you to Malina Saval and Pasadena Magazine for this 2-page print article about my cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas!
 
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