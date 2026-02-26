Pam Stein: Purim and Sweet and Savory Hamentaschen

Pam Stein from In Pam’s Kitchen loves to experiment with flavors and textures. And there’s no better time for it than creating fun Hamantaschen for Purim.

“The traditional filling for Hamantaschen is the poppy seed, because they were originally called … mohn,” Stein told The Journal. “Prune became the second [most popular flavor], because of the popularity of prunes at the time and the availability of them.”

Modern times call for creativity in the kitchen. You could do anything with Hamantaschen, sweet or savory — and in all different sizes.

“[The sweet] one is done with a three-inch circle cutout; [the savory] is over double … a seven-inch circle,” she said. “Because of the size of [the sweet], I just put a teaspoon or a teaspoon-and-a-half; for the [savory], I put 1/3 cup [of] filling in it.”

Stein’s new flavors this year: bourbon chocolate chip pecan pie Hamantaschen and “TacoTaschen.”

No matter what is in your Hamantaschen, the base is fundamentally the same. And you can add a glaze or toppings after it bakes.

“For the bourbon chocolate chip pecan pie … I also put some bourbon in the dough,” she said. “I topped the TacoTaschen with a spicy corn salsa.”

Let Stein’s recipes serve as an inspiration. Have fun with your Hamantaschen. And Happy Purim!

Bourbon Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie Hamantaschen

Yield: 24-30, depending on size

For the Dough:

2 large eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 Tbsp bourbon

For the Filling:

1 cup finely chopped pecans

½ cup mini chocolate chips

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup light corn syrup

1 ½ Tbsp bourbon

Pinch of salt

For the Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 Tbsp bourbon

2 tsp heavy whipping cream

For the Dough:

1. In a medium bowl stir together the eggs, oil, sugar, flour, baking powder and bourbon.

2. Divide dough into 2 portions. Wrap each in plastic wrap and flatten to a disk. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

For the Filling:

3. In a medium bowl, combine the chopped pecans, chocolate chips, brown sugar, corn syrup, bourbon and salt. Set aside.

4. Mix until well coated. If the mixture seems too runny, add a tablespoon or two more pecans.

To Assemble:

5. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper, set aside.

6. Unwrap the disk onto a lightly floured surface or onto a nonstick mat. Using a rolling pin, roll out dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Using a 3 or 3-½ inch round cookie cutter or a glass cut out as many shapes as possible, placing the rounds on the baking sheet. Repeat with all remaining dough. Add 1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons of the filling into the center of each circle. Avoid overfilling as the filling expands as it bakes.

7. Bring up the sides of the circle to form a triangle and pinch the corners together.

8. Chill the trays for 10 minutes before baking.

9. Bake for 14-17 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden and the bottoms are set.

10. Let stand on the baking sheet for 5 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Glaze the Hamantaschen:

11. In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, bourbon and cream until the glaze is smooth. Adjust as desired: more bourbon or cream to thin, more powdered sugar to thicken.

12. When fully cooled, drizzle the bourbon glaze over the tops using the tines of a fork or piping bag. Allow the glaze to set for 20 minutes before serving or storing.

Notes:

Due to the use of bourbon in this recipe, these hamantaschen should only be consumed by those 21 and older.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for 3–4 days. For longer storage, freeze unglazed cookies and glaze after thawing.

Depending on the size of the cookie cutter used, you may have a small amount of leftover filling. Place a few sheets of graham crackers on a lined baking sheet and spread the remaining filling over the graham crackers. Bake at 350°F for 10 minutes and cool on a wire rack.

TacoTaschen with Spicy Corn Salsa

Yield: Serves 6

For the Dough:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tap salt

1 tsp ground cumin

½ cup unsalted butter

½ cup cold water

For the Salsa:

12 ounces frozen corn, thawed and drained

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 Tbsp canned green chilies, drained

1/3 cup canned diced tomatoes, drained

¼ cup red onion, chopped

Chopped cilantro, for serving

For the Filling:

1 pound plant-based ground meat

3 Tbsp taco seasoning

½ cup tomato sauce

½ cup finely chopped yellow onion

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided plus more for serving

For the Dough:

1. In the work bowl of a food processor, add all the ingredients except the water. Process until crumbs begin to form. Gradually add the water and continue processing until a soft dough ball is formed.

2. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

For the Filling:

3. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add plant-based meat into the hot skillet. Using a wooden spoon, break it up into small pieces. Cook and stir until completely browned, about 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat. Drain and discard any excess grease.

4. Lower heat to medium-low and return plant-based meat to pan. Add the taco seasoning, tomato sauce and onion. Stir to combine. Cook until the sauce is absorbed into the meat and the filling is not runny, about 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat to cool slightly.

To Assemble:

5. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

6. Divide dough into 6 pieces (approximately 3.7 ounces each). Using a rolling pin, roll out each ball into a circle approximately 6-½-7 inches in diameter, placing the rounds on the baking sheets.

7. Add 1/3 cup of the filling into the center of each circle. Avoid overfilling as the filling expands as it bakes.

8. Bring up the sides of a circle to form a triangle and pinch the corners together. Or fold in the three corners to form a triangle and overlap the edges to seal it. Repeat with the remaining circles. Evenly divide the cheese and sprinkle over each hamantaschen.

9. Bake for 22-25 minutes, until the bottoms are slightly golden.

For the Salsa:

10. Raise oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Set aside.

11. In a medium bowl combine corn, olive oil, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. Mix to coat evenly.

12. Spread corn in a single layer onto the baking sheet. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until golden Stir halfway through roasting.

13. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

14. In a medium bowl add the roasted corn, chiles, tomatoes and red onion. Mix well.

To Serve:

15. Transfer TacoTashens to plates and even divide the corn salsa over the top. Sprinkle with additional cheese and chopped cilantro, as desired.

16. Cover and refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days. ■

