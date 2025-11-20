The Festive Flavor of Roasted Chestnuts and Turkey Breast

Chestnuts will always be a wintertime favorite for me. When I was younger, my father had his own way of celebrating the winter season — he would come home with big paper bags filled with raw chestnuts. My parents would roast tray after tray in the oven and the whole house would fill with a warm, sweet aroma.

We would sit together in front of the TV, peeling each one and enjoying that creamy, melting nutty flavor.

My mother would take some of those chestnuts and incorporate them into her cooking. She made the most delicious jelly roll cake, but instead of the typical fruit jam, it was filled with a smooth, sweet chestnut cream and finished with a glossy layer of chocolate. She also made a rich gravy with chestnuts and mushrooms, perfect for pouring generously over turkey, roast chicken and mashed potatoes and even puff pastry.

My parents’ love of chestnuts came from their childhood winters in Larache, an ancient port city in northwest Morocco. On street corners, Arab vendors roasted chestnuts over braziers, selling them to passersby in little paper cones. My father could never resist those chestnuts.

Even now, whenever I spot whole chestnuts still in their shells, I buy a few pounds and take them straight to him. A nostalgic treat that instantly brings him back to memories of Larache evenings, cold air, glowing coals and the irresistible smell of roasted chestnuts.

Nowadays, I use the packaged roasted chestnuts from Trader Joe’s or Pico Glatt Market. It’s so much easier for cooking and baking. But nothing compares to the joy of finding the real thing, whole and rustic, just the way my parents remember them. It’s a taste of our childhood winters, our family table and our Moroccan history.

—Rachel

Growing up in Australia, the seasons were reversed, so Decembers weren’t spent with chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

My first memory of roasted chestnuts was in December in Rome when I was 12 years old. My father was so excited to see the street vendors hawking them, just as they had in his Baghdad youth.

My mother Sue described her most cherished memories of sitting in her Baghdad home, with three generations of her family drinking cardamom tea, eating dates and walnuts and ka’ak (crisp, salty ring crackers topped with sesame seeds). In winter, the highlight was the chestnuts nestled in the coal embers of the “ja’fuf,” a small oven.

Some of my fondest memories are when my father would roast chestnuts for Ariel and my girls when they were little.

Chestnuts are really the unsung ingredient of festive holiday fare. We hope you enjoy this incredible recipe for golden turkey breast with potatoes and chestnuts.

—Sharon

Roasted Turkey Breast with Potatoes & Chestnuts

This aromatic one-pan winter roast features juicy turkey breast served with rustic potatoes and savory chestnuts. The wine and mustard marinade elevate the flavor, making this festive platter perfect for Shabbat and holidays. This dish guarantees effortless elegance and cozy comfort!

1 (6-pound) turkey breast

6–8 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into big chunks

6 large shallots, quartered

3 packages roasted chestnuts, roughly chopped

Marinade

2 cups water

1 cup white wine

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp chicken consommé powder

1 Tbsp fresh thyme, or 1 tsp dried thyme

1 Tbsp sweet paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 325°F on the Roast setting.

Place the turkey breast in a large roasting pan. Place the potatoes and shallots around the turkey.

In a bowl, whisk together the water, white wine, olive oil, mustard, consommé powder, thyme, paprika, salt and pepper until well combined.

Pour the marinade evenly over the turkey, potatoes and shallots.

Roast uncovered for 1½ hours.

After 1½ hours, add the chestnuts, mixing them gently into the potatoes. Baste turkey breast, potatoes and chestnuts with pan juices.

Return the pan to the oven and continue roasting, until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about 30–45 minutes more, depending on the oven.

Remove the turkey from the oven, tent the roasting pan with foil and allow to rest for 15 minutes.

Carve the turkey into thin slices, then place on a serving platter. Arrange the roasted potatoes, shallots and chestnuts around the turkey, then spoon the pan juices over the roasted turkey and vegetables.

Serves: 8

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: About 2 hours 30 minutes.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.