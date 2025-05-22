Tel Aviv in a Taxi — A Seaside Branzino Recipe

The other day, Neil and I were in a taxi headed to the Tel Aviv train station, where we would take a train to visit my cousins in Haifa.

The driver was an older Persian man, who was born in Israel. He was very excited to hear that we were from Los Angeles. He grabbed his phone and at a red light, he showed us the many Persian singers from LA who he follows on Tik Tok.

Then he asked Neil if I was Persian and Neil answered that I am Moroccan. Even though I don’t speak Hebrew, I quickly understood that he is a big fan of Moroccan food. He proclaimed that there’s no Shabbat dinner without fish. Fish is a must! But it has to be harrif, it must be spicy!

He asked me if I make Moroccan fish and he was so happy to hear that I make it for dinner almost every Friday night.

He asked if the Sephardic Spice Girls were on TikTok (we are more active on Instagram).

Then he asked why we were in Israel. Neil told him about the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem and the many programs that are hosted there.

Neil has been involved with the SEC since its inception 45 years ago. He is currently serving as president and we are in Israel to attend meetings regarding the future management, leadership programs, and the Sephardic museum being built at the SEC campus in the old city of Jerusalem.

The SEC is very dear to our heart because Neil and I met at one of their young professional events. Over the years, we and my extended family have devoted so much of ourselves to the SEC. Each of our three children attended the Hamsa Israel teen program over the years (there are still a few spots left for this summer‘s incredible tour led by Rabbi Daniel Bouskila).

In the way that Israeli taxi drivers do, our driver made us feel at home. Our conversation about fish reminded me that food has a special way of bringing people together and making connections. No matter our backgrounds, we can all agree on delicious food.

This week’s recipe is exactly the kind of fish dish that is perfect for eating by the seaside in Tel Aviv or Greece. It’s not spicy or saucy. It’s a lighter fish recipe perfect for lazy Sunday afternoons or hot summer nights.

Serve it hot, straight out of the oven or serve it at room temperature. The warm lemony Greek potato salad features sweet, fresh mini heirloom tomatoes and mild purple onion. Drizzling a really good extra-virgin olive oil and sprinkling oregano gives it that herby Greek flavor we love so much.

Be’te’avon!

—Rachel

This recipe features branzino, a white, mild-flavored fish with a soft, tender, flaky texture. It’s a very versatile fish with a subtle, buttery flavor.

We roasted it in the oven skin side up which resulted in a moist flesh and a crispy skin.

This recipe is a one-dish wonder that looks spectacular on a platter.

—Sharon

Mediterranean Branzino

2 whole branzino, butterflied

Salt and pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Sprinkle the flesh of the fish with salt and pepper. Drizzle lightly with olive oil. Place flesh down on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Drizzle oil over the skin, then add a light sprinkle of salt.

Place fish in oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until fish is fully cooked.

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup capers, drained

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup mint

1 tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Warm oil in a small saucepan for a few minutes, then add the capers. Simmer for 5 minutes or until capers start to pop open.

Place herbs in a bowl, then add the fried capers and oil, black pepper and lemon juice.

Combine and set aside.

2 lbs small red potatoes, quartered

1/4 cup olive oil

Rind of one lemon

2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp dry oregano

Juice of one lemon

1/2 purple onion, finely sliced

1 cup heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced

Boil potatoes in a pot with a dash of salt. When fork tender remove from heat, drain and place in a bowl.

Add the oil, lemon rind, salt, oregano, lemon juice, onion, and tomatoes.

Plate the roasted fish flesh down, skin side up to preserve crispy skin.

Spoon the potatoes and tomatoes around the fish.

Pour the herb and capers dressing on top of the fish and potatoes.

— Sharon

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.