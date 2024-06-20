Refreshing Drinks for Summer

What pairs nicely with the start of summer? A refreshing drink, of course. You can enjoy these new favorites — alcoholic and not — all summer long.

Samantha Ferraro of The Little Ferraro Kitchen loves the combination of date molasses and rose water for the Lebanese drink Jallab; it’s a unique, non-alcoholic drink.

“It’s used throughout Mediterranean cuisine, especially Israeli,” Ferraro, author of “The Weeknight Mediterranean Kitchen,” told The Journal. “I also heard a rumor or old wives’ tale that the term ‘land of milk and honey,’ it was actually referring to date molasses.”

Jallob by Samantha Ferraro

1 cup water

1 Tbsp date molasses

1/2 tsp rose water

1/2 tsp honey (optional, for extra sweetness)

Ice

Optional: 1/2 Tbsp toasted pine nuts or slivered almonds

In a tall glass, add water, date molasses, rose water and honey, if using. Note: If you are new to rose water, add a small amount at first, taste and add ¼ teaspoon more if you like the flavor. A little goes a long way.

Give it a good stir.

Fill with ice and top with pine nuts (or slivered almonds), serve immediately.

A splash of pomegranate juice would be a delicious addition as well. It’s not traditional, but you can also top Jallab with a splash of sparkling water for added fizz.

Tamara MC, Ph.D. has loved Mexican food her entire life. “My Jewish mom grew up in New York City and moved to Arizona for college,” Tamara told The Journal. “When my mom was pregnant, she was living in the basement of a Mexican food restaurant; during the beginning months of my life, I breathed in what would become my favorite food.” Horchata is a traditional, refreshing beverage that is popular in Mexico and is made primarily from rice. “While horchata is usually made with only cinnamon, I like to use extra spices, such as nutmeg, star anise and cardamom, as well as a dash of chili powder to give it a kick,” she said. “You can always leave out these ingredients and keep it more traditional.” As a vegetarian, Tamara doesn’t like anything too milky. However, she said the mix of evaporated and condensed milk makes the recipe creamy without being too milky.“ Some people add whole milk instead of water to the recipe; I prefer to use water, so it is lighter,” she said. “You could also use fat-free or almond milk; I love the taste of almonds, so I add a handful.”

Horchata de Arroz

2 cups long grain white rice (like Jasmine)

6 cups water

1 stick Canela from a Latin market or a regular cinnamon stick

A pinch kosher salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cardamom

1/4 tsp chili powder

2 cans sweetened condensed milk

2 cans evaporated milk

For garnish: ground cinnamon

Toast rice with a stick of canola in a dry skillet until rice is golden and cinnamon smells fragrant. You need to constantly stir rice to prevent it from burning. This process should take about 10 minutes.

Boil 3 cups of water and pour over hot rice in a heatproof bowl. You can add a pinch of salt. Let sit for about 30 minutes.

Blend the soaked rice in a blender. You may need to do multiple batches depending on the size of your blender. Add 3 cups of cold water, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Blend until smooth, about a minute or so.

Strain the blended mixture through a fine sieve into a bowl. You can put it through cheesecloth if you’d like your horchata super smooth. Stir in the evaporated milk.

Chill horchata and serve over ice. Garnish with ground cinnamon.

When was the last time you drank a pickle margarita? Maybe it is time to try it!

”In her signature margarita recipe, Bubbie substitutes agave nectar for her bread & butter brine,” Matt Reynold, brand manager for Fermented Food Holdings (the parent company of Bubbies Fine Foods), told the Journal. “The tart an subtle sweetness of this family recipe pairs perfectly and makes for a fresh twist on a classic margarita.”

He added, “The fermented and pickled brines are a complex ingredient substitute for any recipe that calls for vinegar (utilizing a sour brine) or a syrupy sweetener (utilizing bread & butter brine).”

Bubbies Pickle Brine Margarita

3 oz tequila

6 oz Bubbies Bread and Butter Chips brine

3 oz of lime juice

1 cup ice

Salt (to rim the glass)

Mix tequila, lime juice and pickle brine together in a blender with ice.

Salt the rim of the margarita glasses and garnish with a lime or a bread and butter chip!

Cool and refreshing cucumber and tart lemon pair perfectly with the smoothness of the bourbon in Pam Stein’s Cucumber Bourbon Cocktail.

“Add a touch of honey for a hint of sweetness and you have a perfect summer cocktail,” Stein, of In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “Plus, bourbon goes nicely with so many foods that it’s great for serving at your next barbecue.

Cucumber Bourbon Cocktail

1-1/2 ounces cucumber slices, plus more for garnish

1 oz lemon slices

2 tsp raw honey

1 Tbsp cold water

2 ounces bourbon

Ice cubes

Club soda

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cucumber, lemon, honey, and water.

Add the bourbon. Cover the shaker and shake well.

Add ice cubes, as desired, to a rocks glass. Strain the drink into the ice filled glass.

Top with club soda. Lightly, stir with a bar spoon.

Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Enjoy!