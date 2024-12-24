This Reimagined ‘Tomorrow’ is the Hanukkah Anthem We All Need Right Now

Just in time for Hanukkah, the Broadway community has come together to create a version of “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie” like you’ve never heard it. Performed by Julie Benko (Broadway’s “Funny Girl” and “Harmony”) and Cantor Azi Schwartz of Park Avenue Synagogue with a chorus of Broadway talent, the song is reimagined as a mashup with the Hanukkah song “Ma’oz Tzur.”

The music video culminates in the singers surrounded by Times Square billboards portraying the lighting of the Hanukkah candles. Loren Lester, a current cast member of Broadway’s “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” who is featured in the video, remarked, “As a member of the Jewish Broadway community, seeing all those billboards light up around us in Times Square with Hanukkah candles was so moving, and I pray that there will be even more light in 2025.”

The video was produced by Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch of Key to the City Productions in partnership with Seth Rudetsky and the Jewish Broadway Alliance and Cantor Azi Schwartz.

In a statement Lipitz said, “’Tomorrow’ is as an anthem of hope, resilience and community, and delivers the perfect message for this Hanukkah season. With so many members of our global community feeling especially vulnerable, ‘Tomorrow’ serves as a necessary reminder that, even at our darkest moments, the chance for a glimmer of light is always on the horizon.”