fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

This Reimagined ‘Tomorrow’ is the Hanukkah Anthem We All Need Right Now

“’Tomorrow’ is as an anthem of hope, resilience and community, and delivers the perfect message for this Hanukkah season."
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jonathan Fong

Jonathan Fong

December 24, 2024
Julie Benko and Cantor Azi Schwartz lead the chorus

Just in time for Hanukkah, the Broadway community has come together to create a version of “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie” like you’ve never heard it. Performed by Julie Benko (Broadway’s “Funny Girl” and “Harmony”) and Cantor Azi Schwartz of Park Avenue Synagogue with a chorus of Broadway talent, the song is reimagined as a mashup with the Hanukkah song “Ma’oz Tzur.”

The music video culminates in the singers surrounded by Times Square billboards portraying the lighting of the Hanukkah candles. Loren Lester, a current cast member of Broadway’s “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” who is featured in the video, remarked, “As a member of the Jewish Broadway community, seeing all those billboards light up around us in Times Square with Hanukkah candles was so moving, and I pray that there will be even more light in 2025.”

The video was produced by Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch of Key to the City Productions in partnership with Seth Rudetsky and the Jewish Broadway Alliance and Cantor Azi Schwartz.

In a statement Lipitz said, “’Tomorrow’ is as an anthem of hope, resilience and community, and delivers the perfect message for this Hanukkah season. With so many members of our global community feeling especially vulnerable, ‘Tomorrow’ serves as a necessary reminder that, even at our darkest moments, the chance for a glimmer of light is always on the horizon.”

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

What I Got Wrong in 2024

December 22, 2024

I’ve come closer to those who believe that the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion was so singularly shattering and threatening to Israel’s survival, it required an equally shattering statement to deter Israel’s enemies.

Hamas, Hezbollah, Helpers, Hutzpah

December 22, 2024

Militarily, the IDF has all but destroyed Hamas’ fighting capabilities and gutted Hezbollah’s military capacity. But the terrorists’ campaign to delegitimize Israel and make Zionism a toxic term has made significant gains worldwide.

The Magical Middle East Makeover

December 22, 2024

October 7 will go down in history as a red-letter date, but not just for Israelis. Everything is now changed by the aftermath of that fateful October.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop