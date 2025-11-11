New ICC Poll: Antisemitism Surges on U.S. College Campuses as Support for Israel Falls

Two years after October 7, a new national survey by Schoen Cooperman Research, commissioned by the Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC), shows that there has been an alarming rise of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment on U.S. college campuses.

The poll of 500 college students, which was conducted between October 15 to 21, revealed that 54% of students say antisemitism on campus has increased since the Israel-Hamas war, and 54% believe Israel commits war crimes, which is up from 43% two years ago. Additionally, 70% oppose Israel’s conduct in Gaza; only 25% say the war was justified following October 7, and 55% support pro-Palestinian protests, even as most acknowledge these demonstrations have fueled rising antisemitism.

The tracking poll, which has been ongoing since the war’s outset, shows the lowest favorability for Israel ever measured among U.S. college students, as well as a persistent climate of intolerance toward Jewish identity and expression.

“This data lays bare the daily reality for Jewish students: more than half (54%) of college students now say antisemitism on campus has increased since the October 7 massacre, confirming that campuses have grown profoundly hostile to anyone who is Jewish or pro-Israel,” said Jacob Baime, CEO of ICC, an organization that promotes pro-Israel messages, fellowships, and programs on college campuses around the United States.

The poll also demonstrated that Israel’s favorability has plunged 24 points since October 2023, with 53% now viewing the country unfavorably. When forced to choose, 45% of students agree that continued anti-Israel protests during a ceasefire are antisemitic rather than legitimate political expression.

Over the past two years, incidents like pro-Palestinian encampments, hate speech directed at Jews, and hostilities towards pro-Israel and Jewish people from students, staff, and administration have occurred on universities nationwide. The persistence of the problem led to the creation of the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which has been investigating campuses where antisemitism has come to light. Just this week, Jewish students at New York University, Columbia, Barnard College, and Baruch College revealed to Fox Digital how extremist professors allegedly yelled at students and put up “Free Palestine” signs on their doorways, showing that even after the ceasefire, it’s an ongoing issue.

Carly Cooperman, CEO of Schoen Cooperman Research, emphasized how the situation on campus has gone downhill as of late.

“College students hold deeply negative views of Israel, with attitudes having worsened over the last two years,” she said. “While a majority of college students supported Israel’s original goals in Gaza, they broadly oppose Israel’s conduct there – and in turn, are highly unfavorable toward Israel itself. This has strongly impacted sentiments on campuses, as a majority are concerned about rising antisemitism due to the war, even while 55% support the pro-Palestinian protests, which represents a net 11-point increase since spring 2024.”