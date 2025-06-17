Israelis Stranded in LA

According to Israeli news media, over 100,000 Israeli citizens have been stuck in the U.S. and around the world since the war against Iran began. The Israel Airport Authority (IAA) emphasized that “even when the Defense Department allows the resumption of flights, the flight frequency will be limited in order to minimize risks and ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft. Therefore, passengers can expect to wait several days before an actual return flight is possible.”

In a statement released on Sunday, June 15, the IAA said: “Due to the security situation and according to the guidelines of the Defense authority, the skies from and to Israel are currently closed. There is no recommendation for Israelis abroad to travel at this time to Larnaca or Athens with the intention of boarding a flight back to Israel from there.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a joint statement: “Due to the security situation and according to the guidelines of the security authorities, Israel’s airspace is closed to civilian aviation. No flights are arriving or departing. Once security authorities give their approval and the skies reopen, the Ministry of Transportation will update the public on the resumption of flights in coordination with various airlines, as well as provide further details. Information about the resumption of airline flights will be published, when appropriate, through all media outlets and websites. Please follow updates and prepare accordingly.”

A group of Israelis who had come to Los Angeles for a conference were hosted for Shabbat dinner at the North Hollywood home of Yaniv Cohen, who has been opening his home for Shabbat meals for years. Many Israeli visitors in LA who don’t have a place to celebrate Shabbat often end up at his house.

“Last Friday I had a group of 70 people,” Cohen said. “Half of them were on their way back to Israel, and when they were four hours away from Ben Gurion Airport, the plane turned around and returned to LA because the war just started.”

Shortly after, Cohen’s phone began filling with messages. “Hi Yaniv, how are you? My parents are in the U.S., and they were scheduled to return to Israel through LAX on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that’s no longer possible. They are elderly and very anxious. I’d appreciate it if you could help them until flights resume.”

The message was from Eden, a 25 year-old teacher who lives in Israel. Her father, Shimon along with his wife, had been traveling in the U.S. for the past month. Cohen immediately got in touch with the couple and invited them for Shabbat dinner and an overnight stay and recommended they post in the “Israelis in L.A.” Facebook group to find a more long-term solution.

In a phone interview with the Journal, Shimon—who asked to be identified by his first name only—said he and his wife had come to the U.S. for a month-long trip. They traveled through California, visited Lake Tahoe and the canyons in Arizona and Nevada, and are currently in Las Vegas.

“We’re not going anywhere, not leaving our room. On Friday night we just drank coffee at the hotel — we don’t even have an appetite. It’s one of those situations where you just don’t feel like doing anything.”

The 56-year-old said El Al hadn’t given him any indication of when flights would resume, but instructed him to get to LA before his scheduled departure.

“It’s much cheaper for me to stay in Las Vegas, but they told me I need to be close to LAX,” he said. “I don’t know what the right decision is. I’m down to just $400, and I have no idea how much longer I’ll need to stay or if El Al will reimburse us for any of the expenses.”

Shimon is far from alone in dealing with being stranded in the U.S. Many Israelis who had traveled abroad for vacation or business now find themselves uncertain about when they’ll be able to return home. The Israeli community in LA, however, has proven to be especially hospitable.

“Dear Israelis living in LA, I’m looking for a solution for two retirees who are stuck here and need temporary housing starting June 23 until flights resume,” read one Facebook post.

Within seconds, three people had already replied with their phone numbers and offers to help.

Smash Mouth lead guitarist Sean Hurwitz, who has lived in LA for over 20 years, also posted on Facebook in big white letters on a black background: “Attention, if there are any Israelis that are in Los Angeles and can’t get home, please DM me. I’ve got a room waiting for you.”

“It’s the least we can do,” Hurwitz said when asked by The Journal why he’s willing to host complete strangers in his home.

“It’s incredible to see how warm and loving the Israeli community in LA is,” Shoshana Dahan, who was scheduled to return to Tel Aviv on Sunday, June 15, said. “I’m currently staying with my husband and son in the guest house of an Israeli family who barely knows us. We don’t know how long we’ll need to stay and we don’t feel comfortable imposing for too long, but they made us feel so welcome — they even stocked the fridge with groceries.”

Shmuel Zakai, director of the Civil Aviation Authority, stated that it will likely take weeks until all Israeli citizens abroad are able to return home.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed that bringing stranded Israelis back to Israel will be a long and gradual process, expected to take at least several weeks — and only during periods when there is no missile fire from Iran.

“Even the Home Front Command itself cannot provide a time estimate. And even when we receive approval to reopen the skies, it won’t happen within a day or two,” said Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Dudu Sassi.

He added that once approval is granted — pending aviation and passenger safety — they are ready and prepared to fly tens of thousands of passengers from key hub locations in Europe, just as they’ve done in the past: from Paphos, Larnaca, and Athens.