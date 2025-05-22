MAZON and Other Jewish Organizations Urge Congress to Protect SNAP and Medicaid

In response to proposed budget cuts to popular federal basic needs programs, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, along with the National Council of Jewish Women and the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, spearheaded a letter to Congress, expressing strong opposition.

The letter, signed by 156 Jewish organizations, including Jewish Council for Public Affairs, Bend the Arc, the Rabbinical Assembly, the Union for Reform Judaism and the American Conference of Cantors, was addressed to leaders of the House Committee on Agriculture; Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; House Committee on Energy and Commerce; and Senate Committee on Finance.

“This letter is an opportunity for Jewish organizations nationwide, with diverse missions but a universal commitment to our shared Jewish values, to join together in protest of these draconian cuts to SNAP, Medicaid and other basic needs programs,” Abby J. Leibman, president and CEO of MAZON, told The Journal. “This budget is a shocking violation of the values our country has long held dear, and we need to make sure that Congress knows that our community stands together against this travesty.”

The letter states: “The proposals under consideration to slash, restructure and further restrict these programs would have irreparable, direct impacts on our Jewish community, the populations we serve and those for whom we advocate. They run counter to our Jewish values of preserving dignity, centering justice, and being gracious to the poor.”

On May 14, the U.S. House Agriculture Committee voted along party lines to advance a budget that would slash nearly $300 billion from SNAP and other food assistance programs. SNAP is the single most effective anti-hunger program in America.

“While it’s unclear whether this bill will be able to advance further through the House, not to mention the Senate, this [is] a remarkably reckless and troubling time,“ Leibman said.

MAZON and the other organizations have been working tirelessly to raise awareness across communities, on social media and in mainstream media of what’s happening in Congress and this critical moment.

“We have launched a postcard campaign to inform and engage thousands of individuals in a vital effort to meet this moment,” Leibman said. “In addition, to date, our supporters have sent more than 2,000 electronic messages to their members of Congress calling on them to protect SNAP, and we’ve been an outspoken presence at numerous rallies and protests. We also recently gathered quotes from leaders of virtually every faith speaking out against these proposals, and we are continuing to hear more and more people raise their voices.”

When asked if there is anything individuals can do, Leibman said they need everyone to speak up and speak loudly.

“This is the moment to stand up and make sure our policymakers know that these cuts will be met with fierce resistance,” she said. “Americans are watching and we are not fooled by convoluted rhetoric; these programs have lifted us out of poverty for almost 100 years and we will not give them up.”

Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger is a national organization fighting to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel.

“Our Jewish faith demands that no one go hungry,” Leibman said. “We look to our values as a moral people who believe in justice for all and lifting up our neighbors, not tearing them down and slapping away an outstretched hand. Every action we take is rooted in our faith and our traditions, and it continues to drive us even in these difficult times.”

She added, “This is an utterly horrifying moment for so many, and we are as outraged as anyone. But we will turn our outrage to resolve, and we will ensure that these efforts to destroy access to food will not stand.”

To learn more, go to MAZON.org