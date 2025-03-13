Bringing the Flavors of Machane Yehuda to LA: The Story Behind Arais’ Newest Spot

It all started in a pretty unusual way. Two friends, Izhak Eskayo and Omer Levin, went to a friend’s shivah, when Levin suddenly said, “You know what I’m craving? Arais.”

“Yalla,” Eskayo replied. “Let’s do it.”

For the past three years, Eskayo’s nephew, Ariel Eskayo, the owner of the Arais Machane Yehuda restaurant in Jerusalem, had been bugging him to open a location in Los Angeles. His uncle kept brushing him off, but something clicked at that moment and, this time, he decided to go for it.

Machane Yehuda in Jerusalem is a lively, colorful market packed with stalls of fruits, vegetables, fish and restaurants. Arais, which opened eight years ago, quickly became a favorite — especially among tourists who can’t get enough of its bold Middle Eastern flavors. Following the success, Ariel quickly opened four more locations in Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion.

So, what is arais? The word “arais” is the plural of “arus,” which means “bride” in Arabic. But in this case, it’s a handmade pita that’s cut in half, stuffed with juicy, succulent, spiced meat grilled to perfection. As it cooks, the meat’s juices seep into the pita, making every bite crispy, flavorful and absolutely delicious.

With an additional partner, Dana Levy, it took the trio a whole year to find the perfect spot in Tarzana, fine-tune the menu and bring in an interior designer. The moment you step inside, Ventura Boulevard fades away and you’re instantly transported to Jerusalem. A mural sets the scene, but it’s the massive taboon (clay oven) in the open kitchen that really seals the deal.

Unlike the original spot in Israel, this location has a few extra treats on the menu — Jerusalem mix, Impossible Meat for vegetarians and vegans, desserts and a well-stocked bar. But let’s be real: the real stars of the show are the arais, stuffed with beef, lamb, ribeye or a delicious vegan option.

The Vegan Jerusalem Mix is also a crowd favorite. Served on a round tray (as are all the dishes), it comes with a mouthwatering combo of grilled onion, tofu, portobello and oyster mushrooms, with sliced pita on the side.

And then there’s the Lachma Jun (Bajan Bread) — an open-face pita sandwich topped with ground beef, tomatoes, onions and parsley. Oh, and don’t skip the potato “medura” — perfectly seasoned, crispy-edged potatoes cooked in the taboon.

At Arais Machane Yehuda, they keep it simple, with just a few dishes — all of them standouts and absolutely delicious.

For now, most of the visitors are religious Jews and Israelis who love this glatt kosher (RCC) spot, with seating both inside and outside. But it won’t be long before the secret’s out and everyone starts flocking to this incredible eatery.

For those in a rush, the food is packed up beautifully in to-go boxes; you can order through Uber Eats, Grubhub or DoorDash. But let’s be honest: nothing beats sitting down, soaking in the vibe and pretending for an hour that you’ve been transported straight to the bustling Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem.

araismachaneyehudala.com

19527 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, (818) 457-4075