How My School Shapes My Jewish Identity: A Trip to Uganda

On November 6th, I embarked on a life-changing journey to Uganda with six other students from de Toledo High School. Our mission was to work alongside Semei Kakungulu High School students, sharing knowledge and learning together about spirulina. This remarkable superfood, packed with protein and nutrients, holds immense potential to combat hunger.

Exploring spirulina’s potential to fight malnutrition was not just fascinating; it reinforced my belief in science as a tool for global impact. What stayed with me most was learning from a professional from the Congo who joined our group. He cultivates spirulina in his community to support those facing malnutrition. Watching him share his knowledge with us and the students was a powerful reminder of how science can transform lives.

This initiative was supported by de Toledo’s greenhouse, which was built a few years ago to assist the Abayudaya community. We worked in the greenhouse for a week alongside the community members. Uganda is home to approximately 2,500 Jews, and our final destination was the Abayudaya community—the Jews of Uganda—near Mbale, about six hours from the capital.

My journey to Uganda was an extension of the values de Toledo High School has instilled in me. My school emphasizes active participation in the global Jewish community through initiatives like the Spirulina program and cultural exchanges. This past year, we have welcomed students from Turkey and Israel into our home. Through these programs, I have the opportunity to share what it means to be a Jew here in Los Angeles and learn what it means to be a Jew in other parts of the world. My school doesn’t just teach Judaism—it inspires students to live it, deepening our connection to our heritage while embracing the diversity within our faith.

While participating in Shabbat services with the Abayudaya community, I realized how deeply my school has shaped my understanding of Judaism—not just as a religion but as a culture and as an integral part of my identity. This trip transformed me by providing moments of clarity and inspiring me to lead with gratitude, purpose and responsibility, values that have shaped who I am today.

During our visit, we met Ruth, a 30-year-old community member whose life had a transformative experience with Spirulina. She shared that after a year of using it, she was able to eat large amounts of food—even those she didn’t particularly enjoy—leading to gain weight, improve skin health, and most importantly, regain her health after years of illness. Ruth shared that Spirulina had truly saved her life, an impact that we could see firsthand as we learned from her and the other members of the community.

As we concluded our work with the Abayudaya, the Shabbat experience became a focal point of our visit. This extraordinary community welcomed us warmly for Shabbat, and their hospitality filled me with a deep sense of pride in my Jewish identity.

Standing in the synagogue for Shabbat in Africa surrounded by their congregants, I was struck by how universal Judaism really is. As a Jew from California, I seamlessly participated in the services nearly identical to those at my home synagogue, Temple Beth Am. During the dvar Torah, a visiting rabbi from Kansas reflected on the week’s Torah portion about the destruction of the city of Sodom and Gomorrah, highlighting there are no righteous people. He contrasted this with the Abayudaya, describing them as virtuous people. I wholeheartedly couldn’t agree more.

What moved me most was that every member of this community had chosen the path of being Jewish. Watching Black Jews read from the Torah and lead services was inspirational. Their pride and faith in their Jewish identity was simply beautiful. Listening to this community sing familiar prayers I grew up with, alongside beautiful new tunes I had never heard before, was a powerful reminder that, despite our diverse backgrounds, we all belong to one global Jewish family.

After services, we engaged in a lively two-hour Torah discussion. The enthusiasm was energetic—questions and ideas bounced around like a championship tennis match, and no one wanted the game to end. Then came snack time, which turned out to be a highlight. As I handed out treats, I couldn’t help but laugh when some kids, promising to share, darted to corners with arms full of goodies, devouring them in seconds! Their amazement at the sheer abundance of food was heartwarming, and bringing those treats to them was a mitzvah.

But the biggest mitzvah was the one they gave me. I realized how lucky I am to have been born into my family and raised in a country, city and household that offers opportunities many can only dream of. I have always known I am blessed, but this experience deepened my sense of gratitude. In conversations with the Ugandans, I recognized that my life is so different from theirs that they cannot even grasp it—so much so that some of my realities are beyond their comprehension. They long for the opportunities I have to go to Europe, live in America, or, most importantly, visit our holy land, Israel. Every Jew I spoke with, of all ages, dreams of going to Israel.

Though that dream may currently appear remote, the Abaduydaya Jewish community are undoubtedly strong Zionists, living as proud Jews in a country where they make up just 0.004% of the population. As I write this during the celebration of Hanukkah, I am reminded of the light that shines within the Ugandan community, a light of resilience, hope and inspiration. Their spirit encourages me to experience the miracles of our holiday, including the hope for the safe return of the hostages. The Ugandans have inspired me to carry this light forward and share it with the world.

Am Yisrael chai.

Eleanor Samuel is a student at deToledo High School, West Hills, California.