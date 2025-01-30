EU Delegation and Yad Vashem Commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Beit Juliana

In a poignant ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the European Union Delegation to Israel, in collaboration with Yad Vashem, held a moving commemoration on January 21, 2025. The event took place at Beit Juliana, a nursing home in Herzliya, and brought together Holocaust survivors, EU ambassadors to Israel, and local high school students preparing for an educational journey to Auschwitz in Poland. Together, they honored the memory of the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

“You are living witnesses to history and a source of hope for us all. Your voices urge us to ensure that ‘Never Again’ is not just a pledge, but a reality,” declared EU Ambassador Dimiter Tzantchev. He emphasized the urgent need to combat antisemitism, warning, “We are currently witnessing the highest levels of antisemitism since the Shoah, alongside a dangerous rise in Holocaust distortion and trivialization. That is totally unacceptable, and we are determined to fight these odious developments to ensure that Jews can live and thrive – in Europe, Israel, and around the globe.”

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan reflected on the resilience of survivors and the enduring scars of the Holocaust. “For many, liberation brought immense relief but also marked the beginning of a long and painful struggle of recovery. The scars of the Holocaust did not simply fade with time but shaped the rest of their lives,” he said. He urged attendees to honor both the victims and the extraordinary survivors who rebuilt their lives and shaped the future. “Even in the darkest times, light can be created and spread,” Dayan added.

The director of Beit Juliana, Iris Friedman Sade, offered a deeply personal perspective on the strength and resilience of the home’s residents. “Especially in these complex times, I learn from Beit Juliana’s residents about the power of faith and overcoming impossible obstacles. They teach us that even from the depths of hell, one can rise and build a new life,” she said.

During the ceremony, Holocaust survivor Jakub Weksler-Waszkinel delivered a powerful testimony that left a profound impact on all present. The event underscored the EU’s ongoing commitment to Holocaust memory and education, as outlined in the Comprehensive Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life. Launched in 2021, this framework focuses on education, security measures, and cultural initiatives to support Jewish communities across Europe.

Beit Juliana, established in 1979 by Dutch immigrants, houses around 200 residents. Tragically, on the eve of Yom Kippur last year (October 11, 2024), a drone launched from Lebanon struck the building’s facade, destroying an apartment. Fortunately, residents survived unharmed by taking shelter moments before impact. Following the ceremony, Ambassador Tzantchev visited the apartment of Holocaust survivor Rachel Fisch, whose home was hit in the attack. He expressed solidarity with the residents and sought to understand the emotional and physical toll of the incident.

In a meaningful intergenerational dialogue, students from Rishonim High School connected with survivors, highlighting the critical role of youth in preserving Holocaust remembrance. These conversations served as a reminder of the responsibility that younger generations carry to uphold and transmit the lessons of the Shoah.

This ceremony is part of a broader series of International Holocaust Remembrance Day events. Yad Vashem will host additional commemorations on January 23-24, with the participation of European diplomatic representatives.

Those who wish to explore more can view highlights from the event on Instagram and Facebook.