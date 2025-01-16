A Letter from the Consul General

To the Resilient Jewish Community of California,

On behalf of the State of Israel, I extend our deepest concern and heartfelt empathy as we witness the devastation caused by the wildfires ravaging Southern California. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones, the brave first responders risking their lives, and the countless families displaced and facing unimaginable hardships.

As Jews, we are guided by the principle of “Kol Yisrael aravim zeh bazeh”— all of Israel is responsible for one another. This sacred mandate calls us to support one another, especially in adversity. We stand in solidarity with you, ready to assist in any way we can.

Our hearts ached at the destruction of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and the loss of homes belonging to so many clergy and congregants of Kehillat Israel, among others. Yet, we are inspired by the resilience and unity of the Los Angeles Jewish community. In the aftermath of Oct. 7, you demonstrated unwavering support for your Israeli brothers and sisters. Through heartfelt prayers, donations, volunteering, hosting families and former hostages, and countless other acts of kindness, your actions were a beacon of hope and strength. Today, it is our turn to support you.

Los Angeles has long been home to hundreds of thousands of Israelis and a loyal partner to Israel since the rebirth of our nation. This enduring relationship reminds us that we are stronger together.

We have unwavering faith in the resilience of California’s Jewish community and the broader communities affected by these fires. The strength and resolve that have carried us through countless challenges will guide us through this one as well. Together, we will overcome, rebuild, and emerge stronger.

The Consulate remains fully operational during this time. We are exploring every avenue to contribute meaningfully to relief efforts by sharing Israeli technology, know-how and expertise. We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you in these efforts.

The Jewish people are no strangers to destruction and displacement, yet through every chapter of our history, we have drawn strength from our timeless faith, always finding a way to rebuild, endure, and face even the darkest moments with unwavering hope.

At this difficult time, may we draw strength from one another and our unshakable belief in a brighter future.

With deepest solidarity,

Israel Bachar

Consul General of Israel