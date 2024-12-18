fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Israeli Basketball Team Shattered by Oct. 7 Visits Los Angeles.

Eshkol Youth Basketball Team sees Laker and Clipper games plays against local high schools.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Alan Zeitlin

Alan Zeitlin

December 18, 2024
Israeli Deni Advija of Portland Trail Blazers (center) with the team of Israeli teens. (Courtesy)

A trip organized by Rabbi Erez Sherman of Sinai Temple brought a group of 15 Israeli basketball player and their three coaches to Los Angeles. The team, Eshkol, hadn’t seen each other since Oct. 7,  2023, when their kibbutzim were attacked and they were forced to flee to the north. Three of their coaches murdered. While in L.A., the played against local schools and caught a Lakers and a Clippers game. “It was an intense healing journey,” Sherman told The Journal, adding that it “inspired our community to do even more.”

They played games against teams from  Shalhevet High School and Milken Community School. On Dec. 2, they attended the Laker game against Minnesota Timberwolves; the next day, they  saw Clippersplay the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I was able to contact Jeanie Buss and she was very kind and gave us amazing tickets,” Sherman said. “At the Clippers games, the Israeli team’s manager Omer Bilanski was honored as Hero of the Night.”

Sherman was also honored at the game.

The team was thrilled to meet Israeli player Deni Avdija, the Trail Blazers’ small forward, after the game. They also met two-time Olympian Angel McCoughtry, who played for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

The team with former WNBA star Angel McCoughtry.

“She made a great speech where she told them “Your circumstances don’t define you,” he said. “It was really great.”

One player told CBS News that a coach— a good friend of his father’s — was murdered and that he knows a lot of people who were kidnapped or killed. The trip allowed the team to think something other than “the terrible things that happened.” Coach Ran Gold told CBS the trip was helpful.

The group visited UCLA, UCLA Hillel, and Universal Studios as well. “They were treated like royalty,” he said. When the team went out to a store, he said,  a Jewish woman, when she heard who they were, paid for a shopping spree. He said parents in the Sinai Temple community bonded with the team’s Israeli parents.

The team’s coach Omer Bilansky and Rabbi Erez Sherman were honored as Community Heroes of The Game by the Clippers.

Sherman said it is a true test of people so see how they react when their lives are interrupted and upended by adversity or tragedy. He said one mother messaged him that as a nurse at Soroka Medical Center, “I had to decide if I should be a mother or a nurse and save lives,” she told him. “I decided to be a nurse and see my family on weekends.” The trip, she said, changed her son’s life.

“It’s not easy to process trauma at any age. I think it’s important for them to see they’re not alone. We care about them. The Los Angeles community cares about them. We want to get them back to playing basketball.” – Rabbi Erez Sherman

“It’s not easy to process trauma at any age,” Sherman said. “I think it’s important for them to see they’re not alone. We care about them. The Los Angeles community cares about them. We want to get them back to playing basketball.

“People are looking to see ways they can help,” Sherman said. “Project 24 asks what your superpower is and mine is basketball, so we went from there.” The next step, he said, is to raise money for the team’s uniforms.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Should the NFL Tolerate Support for Hamas?

December 16, 2024

It turns out that the brutal hit resulting in the suspension of an NFL player is not the only kind of violence the culprit embraces—he also appears to endorse Hamas violence.

The Ivy League of Extraordinary Antisemites

December 15, 2024

Decorum went from black tie to black eye. There was no greater evidence of the alarming decline of Western civilization. And at Oxford, of all places, which imagines itself as its cradle.

The Year Conservatives Became Cool

December 15, 2024

The problem with “owning the culture” is that you’re no longer the counterculture. As painful as this is for Democrats to hear, it is conservatives today who represent the counterculture.

ASIF Follow the Food Tour

December 13, 2024

ASIF’s Follow the Food initiative, which began in April, has been supporting food tours around Israel by raising money to sponsor free tours with Israel’s top independent tour guides.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.