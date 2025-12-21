The Multicultural Failure of Islam

With the holiday season about to end, New Year’s resolutions of an existential nature await many nations—a final reckoning, in fact, that might determine the fate of Western civilization.

It’s time to ask the most politically incorrect question of them all: What to do about the fastest-growing segment of domestic populations that continue to reject the first principles of liberal democracy, feel ingratitude toward their far too welcoming hosts, and refuse to abandon the theological objective to transform the Western world into suburbs of Mecca and Medina?

The tipping point on the Trojan Horse of immigration has finally arrived. Well over twenty million Muslims live in free societies. And far too many have never been this open about their disgust for Western values and their aspirations for a global caliphate.

How many more Instagram videos must we see of Muslims shouting, “Death to America!” “Death to Israel!” or death to almost anything that displeases them? What other people express their insatiable intolerance in such eliminationist ways?

And then there’s the torching of the national flags where they now live, replacing them with the flags of either ISIS or Palestine—neither of which have ever known statehood. And this is the season of making mulch out of Christmas trees. Jihadist terrorist plots at Christmas markets were foiled in Poland and Germany. At the largest Christmas market in Brussels, masked Muslims tossed smoke bombs and waved Palestinian flags until Belgian Christians had about enough of the grotesque religious hijacking and went home.

Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies all throughout Europe, Canada and Australia have either been disrupted or dashed. Christmas spirit is difficult to maintain when Muslims with lighter fluid are lying in wait. France, Germany and Australia canceled their Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Outward displays of Christian symbolism are now certifiable security risks. (In Africa, Boko Haram has destroyed over 19,000 churches since 2009.)

Nativity scenes are still salvageable so long as Baby Jesus is swaddled in a keffiyeh and suicide vest—and acknowledged as the very first Palestinian martyr. Muslims will soon insist that Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount actually took place at the Dome of the Rock. And it most certainly did not involve the timidity of turning the other cheek. The essence of a Muslim’s faith requires spreading the word of the one true deity by introducing infidels to the threat of death.

The King of Peace unaccountably offends the so-called “religion of peace.”

As for Islam’s relationship with Jews, hopefully the world won’t soon forget what happened on the first night of Hanukkah on Australia’s Bondi Beach. Maybe that, too, is wish fulfillment. We learned this week that the Bondi shooter had a good teacher. The cleric at his mosque commonly referred to Jews as “vile,” “mischievous” and “treacherous,” and “descendants of pigs and monkeys.” He also rallied them to kill Australia’s Jews: “we are not going to come unarmed; we’re going to fight them with everything that we have.”

In London, Jewish parents refused to allow their children to attend Hanukkah parties without police protection. The Bondi Beach massacre on the other side of the world only served to inspire British Muslims to intensify their efforts at terrifying Jews. In Manchester, Muslims disgracefully took to the streets to celebrate the terror attack in Australia.

In Toronto, three Muslim jihadists were arrested before carrying out their plan to kidnap and rape Jewish women.

In France, an Algerian illegal immigrant was sentenced to less than three years for poisoning a Jewish family that employed her as their nanny. The light punishment included an acquittal on the charge of aggravated antisemitism.

Once again we see the folly of the West, placating Muslims in order to temper their rage. Governments appear paralyzed. Large numbers of unassimilated Muslims have secluded themselves in lawless neighborhoods where even the police are too frightened to patrol. French Muslims know that France’s Christians won’t dare call them antisemites—no matter what they do to French Jewry.

It is a collision course with no off-ramp. With acculturation scoffed at, Europe resorted to appeasement and deference. Dictionaries were amended to rename “Christmas lights” as “winter lights.” That, too, failed.

Honestly, is there anything about the Western world that doesn’t offend Muslims, provoking them to violence?

The West badly miscalculated. Multiculturalism was destined to fail if it depended on a Muslim consensus on religious pluralism. The melting pot was never going to be a Muslim’s cup of tea.

Instead, they exploited our open societies. Used them against us. Made us feel guilty for the freedoms we guaranteed. Our women were immodestly dressed. Gays and lesbians were out of the closet and not hanging from cranes. Jews were permitted to flourish. Meanwhile, Muslims weaponized our freedoms of speech. Liberally chanting antisemitic slogans and inciting violence were legally protected.

Calling attention to the moral crimes of Islam, however—against Jews, women and LGBTQ communities—was met with charges of Islamophobia. Political correctness trafficked in only selective taboos.

Western freedoms facilitated immigration. Islam invaded and conquered Europe from within—without opposition. Swords once brandished in battle during the Middle Ages—in places like Austria, Venice, Poland and Hungary—were no longer necessary. The gates to European capitals were voluntarily blown wide open by human rights activists and border abolitionists.

The politics of identity undermined civic duty and national unity by glorifying cultural differences. Holding fast to and flaunting one’s identity led to social stratification. Binary categories were created to pit the populace against one another—making antagonism fashionable. Pigmentation, and not merit, was the new currency, and white skin was a sign of insolvency.

The West got duped into the virtues of self-hatred.

America was late to the party but was not spared. When police cars went up in flames in Minneapolis and the first American flag was incinerated in Dearborn, the match was lit foreshadowing something far worse.

Why are moderate Muslims so silent—both in Europe and America? Don’t they have an interest in reclaiming their religion from extremists?

With all the blame placed on "white supremacists" and "settler-colonialists," nothing is demanded or even expected of those with darker skin.

If our language is not worth learning, our liberal values mocked, our manner of dress far too revealing, then perhaps it’s time to part ways. Return to the Middle East, Persian Gulf and Africa, where vast majorities believe in a strict adherence to Sharia law. We’re perfectly satisfied with the European Enlightenment.



If gunning down Jews on a beach, gangraping teenage girls, beheading grandmothers, and torching babies is normal behavior consistent with the tenets of your faith, then obviously your values are incompatible with ours.

Here’s a challenge: Prove that Islam is truly the religion of peace. Reform the Koran and retract its eternal wars against infidels, Christians and Jews. Show Islam’s tolerance for religious pluralism. Publicly denounce global terrorism and admit that it is a uniquely Islamist phenomenon. Dismantle no-go zones; scrap the jurisdiction of Sharia courts; and cease taking over city streets and stopping traffic for public calls to prayer.

Most importantly, begin to see martyrdom for what it is: a death cult. Make Paradise here, on Earth, instead.