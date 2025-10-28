Getting Cross

One of the most shocking media moments during the war was when a Sky News presenter asked if Israel values its citizens’ lives more than Palestinian lives, because we’re willing to engage in such lopsided exchanges. The interviewee sat eyebrows raised and mouth agape, clearly unsure how to respond. “That’s an astonishing accusation,” he finally replied. “If we could release one prisoner for every one hostage, we would obviously do that. … Really, that’s a disgusting accusation.”

Charges like these only intensified as time went on. From genocide to Armageddon — those who seek our destruction will stop at nothing to vilify the Jewish State. But, as is the case in our morally inverted society, these attacks are directed at the wrong actors. Israel is the sole player in this conflict who values life and acts accordingly.

From the outset of the conflict, Israel has done all it could to minimize civilian casualties. The Israel Defense Forces opted for a ground incursion, losing many brave soldiers as they went door to door. This policy decision was not only to ensure our live hostages came home, but also to protect the civilian shields Hamas happily uses for its own protection. Any collateral damage on the Palestinian side was not only welcomed, but celebrated by the terrorist entity.

As can be seen in ample video footage, Hamas not only actively seeks the death of every Jew on earth, but they murder their own as well. Since the IDF has pulled back to the agreed-upon yellow line, the terrorists have assassinated their own to regain control of the strip. Multiple public executions have been carried out in the streets.

And as might be expected, the world has gone silent. None of the activists, neither reporters nor marchers, has raised a voice of moral conscience in opposition to this behavior because none of them actually cared about life. They only sought the death of the Jewish State.

In this round, Israel released thousands of convicted terrorists to not only bring home the live hostages, but the deceased as well. There is no higher form of choosing life than to allow the families who’ve suffered for almost 800 days to bury their loved ones. However, the Sky News presenter’s question would still apply in the present iteration: aren’t we showing how little we value Palestinian lives by releasing them at such a skewed ratio?

The reality is the exact opposite.

At the time of this writing, there are still 13 deceased hostages who have yet to be handed over. In recent days, both Egypt and the Red Cross have been permitted to enter Israeli-controlled yellow territory to help locate the bodies.

The Red Cross has been nothing more than a courier service for the past 24 months. The hostage families reported that their begging and pleading fell on deaf ears. There were no efforts made to visit or even receive updates on the status of those viciously tortured by Hamas.

And now, as a last-ditch effort at involvement, the Red Cross is scouring Gaza for the Jews they neglected all this time. This is not a humanitarian organization. Their behavior throughout this war was a clear indication that they believe the only good Jew is a dead one.

When no one came to our aid we prayed for God’s intervention. Once the singing and dancing of Simchat Torah ended, the question arose of whether we could continue to pray for the remaining bodies. Some felt that after two years of praying three times a day, it was time to move on since the survivors had returned. While others felt we can’t stop until the last hostage is home — dead or alive.

In the end, the Rabbinut HaRashit of Israel wisely advised religious communities to only say one chapter of Psalms and this prayer:

“God of compassion who dwells on high. He will visit mercy on our brothers and sisters who were killed for the sanctification of the Lord, the nation, and the land. May God remember them well with the rest of the righteous of the world and bring them quickly to their grave in Israel, as it is said, “And You will bring us to His people,” and may they rest in peace in their beds, and may we say Amen.”

May it soon be God’s will.

The writer is a rabbi, a wedding officiant, and a mohel who performs britot (ritual circumcisions) and conversions in Israel and worldwide. Based in Efrat, Israel, he is the founder of Magen HaBrit, an organization protecting the practice of brit milah and the children who undergo it.