If Not Now When: On the Restoration of the American Dream

In all his timeless wisdom that touched the lives of children across multiple generations, Fred Rogers was able to reduce societal issues to their most essential root cause. With regard to the acute housing crisis that Los Angeles has experienced since the 1970’s, we can look to Mr. Rogers for guidance through his words that are just as relevant today as they were several decades ago: “ We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It is easy to say that it is not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem. Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.”

Los Angeles, a city defined by its dynamism and diversity, has long struggled with a paradox: a housing market both vibrant and inaccessible for many. Amid skyrocketing rents and an aging population, the need for both “missing middle” and senior housing has never been greater. As policymakers attempt to shift the collective mindset and policy orientation from that of scarcity to one of abundance as articulated by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson in their book Abundance (Avid Reader Press-2025)—and recent reforms to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), including those spearheaded by Governor Gavin Newsom in the latest state budget, we are presented with a once in a generation window of opportunity to reimagine Los Angeles’ housing future. For the first time since the 1970s, these reforms offer real hope for a new era of housing affordability in a city where 65% of residents have been priced out of homeownership due to a witch’s brew of bad policy and community obstruction.

In Abundance, Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson challenge the notion of scarcity that has long dominated American policy debates, particularly around housing. He writes, “Scarcity is not just an economic concept—it is an organizing principle. It shapes our politics, our expectations, and our sense of what is possible.” Klein argues that America’s housing crisis is not inevitable, but rather the result of deliberate policy choices that have constrained supply, stifled innovation, and limited affordability. The theory of abundance is the belief that there are enough resources, opportunities, and success for everyone. In contrast to a scarcity mindset which assumes limited resources and that one person’s gain is another’s loss, an abundance mindset fosters optimism, generosity, and a belief in limitless possibilities. Klein’s vision is grounded in a proactive embrace of abundance: “We must move from a mindset of managing scarcity to one of creating abundance. That means building more, and building better, so that opportunity is not a zero-sum game, but something we can expand for all.” This philosophy resonates particularly in the context of Los Angeles, where the demand for housing—especially for those in the missing middle (households too wealthy for subsidies but too poor for market-rate homes) and for seniors—far outpaces supply.

The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), enacted in 1970, was designed to protect the state’s natural resources. However, over time, its procedural requirements have been weaponized to delay or block much-needed housing developments. Projects for multi-family developments, infill housing, or even senior living communities have often faced years-long delays due to litigation, environmental reviews, and local opposition. This is not a red or blue story of identity politics. Rather, this is a man-made crisis of what happens when the last people to make it through the door of homeownership slam it shut behind them creating a political economy that thrives on the perpetuation of scarcity. As Los Angeles grew more affluent through the myriad of industries that have defined its exceptionalism, so did it grow more exclusionary. In essence, housing scarcity, as perpetuated through the abuse of CEQA by NIMBY (not in my backyard) groups and financial competition is the result of trying to preserve one’s upward mobility by denying access to others through the endless petitions, lawsuits and review processes that all lead to the road of nowhere.

In 2024, Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers placed a major emphasis on CEQA reform in the California budget bill. These new reforms are designed to further streamline the approval process for housing and infrastructure projects, with an explicit focus on addressing California’s acute housing shortage. Newsom’s CEQA package introduces faster timelines for judicial review, narrows the scope for lawsuits that can delay projects, and expands exemptions for dense infill housing, particularly around transit and in areas zoned for higher density. The reforms also reduce procedural barriers for adaptive reuse of existing buildings, which is crucial for both missing middle and senior housing.

For the first time since the 1970s, these sweeping reforms signal a genuine possibility that California—and Los Angeles in particular—can break the cycle of scarcity and high costs. As State Senator Scott Wiener, a leading advocate for housing reform, has stated, “We are finally turning the page on decades of housing dysfunction. CEQA reform gives us the tools to build the homes Californians desperately need.” Wiener emphasizes the significance of these changes: “For forty years, CEQA has too often served as a weapon against affordable housing. These reforms represent a new chapter—one where we can build responsibly, quickly, and with a sense of purpose.” By embedding these measures in the state’s budget, the Newsom administration aims to accelerate the delivery of housing across California, providing cities like Los Angeles with stronger tools to meet their residents’ needs. CEQA reformers hope to “clear the path for the kind of abundant, inclusive growth that cities like Los Angeles so desperately need,” echoing Klein’s call for abundance.

The missing middle—duplexes, triplexes, townhouses, and small-scale apartments—has been largely absent from Los Angeles’ housing landscape. Decades of zoning restrictions, community pushback, and CEQA-related procedural delays have made it nearly impossible to build this kind of housing in many neighborhoods. Klein notes in Abundance: “We are not suffering from a lack of space or resources, but from a lack of political will and imagination. The missing middle is a casualty of that failure.” The new CEQA reforms, reinforced by the latest budget provisions, specifically address this by granting categorical exemptions for projects that fit within existing zoning and meet rigorous environmental standards. This streamlining not only cuts years off the approval timeline but also reduces project costs, making it economically feasible for developers to build at a scale that matches local needs. Senator Wiener, reflecting on the impact for the missing middle, remarked, “When we make it easier for communities to add gentle density, we expand access to affordable homes for regular people—teachers, nurses, and young families. That’s how we keep our neighborhoods vibrant and inclusive.”

Los Angeles is also home to a rapidly growing senior population, with estimates suggesting that more than 20% of Angelenos will be over 65 by 2035. Yet, as Klein observes, “Our built environment lags far behind our demographic reality. Senior housing is often an afterthought, wedged into the margins or priced far out of reach.” Recent reforms, especially those included in Governor Newsom’s latest budget, incorporate expedited CEQA review for age-restricted projects, incentives for integrating accessibility and medical support, and carve-outs for retrofitting existing buildings. Developers are now empowered to pursue mixed-use senior communities, located near transit and amenities, without the specter of years-long legal challenges. “Housing for older adults shouldn’t be a luxury,” says senior advocate James Lin. “With CEQA reform, we’re finally seeing projects that prioritize accessibility, community, and dignity move forward.”

Klein’s argument in Abundance is ultimately about believing in the capacity to do better. “Abundance is a political project,” he writes. “It asks us to commit to a future where everyone has enough, where our cities are places of possibility rather than battlegrounds over scraps.” CEQA reform, though not a panacea, represents a concrete step toward that future. By accelerating the approval process and lowering barriers to entry, the reforms—especially those advanced by Governor Newsom in the budget bill—promise a wave of new housing that can fill the gaps for both the missing middle and seniors. Yet, challenges remain. Local opposition, rising construction costs, and persistent NIMBY sentiment continue to threaten progress. As Klein warns, “Abundance will always have enemies. It threatens the comfort of those who benefit from keeping others out.” Still, as Senator Wiener puts it, “This is our chance to show that California can lead—not just in innovation, but in compassion, in inclusion, and in giving every resident a shot at a decent, affordable home.”

For Los Angeles, the intersection of Klein’s vision and CEQA reform is a chance to rewrite the city’s housing story. The shift from scarcity to abundance requires sustained effort, vigilant oversight, and community buy-in. It demands not only legislative change but also a cultural transformation: the willingness to welcome new neighbors, to imagine new possibilities, and to build for the future. Los Angeles stands at a crossroads. In a recent interview with California Insider, land use attorney David Rand articulates that what has been more insidious than single developments that have been stopped due to frivolous CEQA lawsuits has been “all of the great projects that never went forward at all since the developer and their investors knew that if they had proposed a particular project in a particular location, that they would have likely been sued and therefore made a business decision to take a pass and develop somewhere else.” Lauding Governor Newsom’s bold stance on transformative housing reform, Rand further states that he feels “emboldened by the incredibly consequential reforms” and while the tangible effects in the macro sense will take a few years in their implementation, we are already starting to feel the practical effects of this legislation where projects in progress are now pivoting to this more expedited route.

The lessons of Abundance and the promise of CEQA reform—now bolstered by decisive action in the state budget—offer a blueprint for meeting the needs of today’s Angelenos and generations to come. For the first time in nearly half a century, there is hope that the obstacles to housing affordability can be meaningfully overcome. By embracing abundance, removing barriers, and building the housing that communities need—especially for the missing middle and seniors—the city can live up to its potential as a place of opportunity, inclusion, and hope. “We can have cities where people of all ages and incomes can live well,” Klein urges, “It just takes the courage to say yes—to abundance, to opportunity, and to each other.” I think Mr. Rogers would concur with that statement and that speaks volumes.

Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.