A Conversation with Syrian Leader: Journey Beyond the Ruins

In the heart of Damascus — a city that has withstood siege, sorrow, darkness, and time itself — I met with Syria’s newly elected president, Ahmed al-Sharaa. Our conversation unfolded in the grandeur of Assad’s former palace, now renamed the People’s Palace — a striking contrast to the modest buildings around it. Damascus is the oldest living city, where history whispers from every wall. It was a fitting setting for a dialogue not about power, but about rebuilding, reconciliation, and the burden of leading a nation long broken.

“We are not starting from zero,” he told me. “We are starting from the depths.”

President Sharaa, who assumed office following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, carries himself with quiet conviction. He is soft-spoken, but every word lands with deliberation. There is no triumph in his voice — only urgency.

“We have inherited more than ruins,” he said. “We’ve inherited trauma, mistrust, and fatigue. But we have also inherited hope. Fragile, yes — but real.”

For decades, Syria was ruled by a regime that confused loyalty with silence, coexistence with hate, and stability with suppression. The Assad dynasty — first Hafez and then Bashar — ruled with an iron grip, using fear and executions to cement control, while the country’s institutions withered and dissent turned deadly.

Sharaa is clear-eyed about the legacy he inherits.

“It would be dishonest to speak of a clean slate,” he said. “The past is present — in the eyes of every person, on every street, in every family. But our duty now is not to repeat it. Not even as a softer version. We must create something entirely new.”

Sharaa’s early moves have been cautious, yet deeply symbolic. He has ordered the release of political prisoners, initiated dialogue with opposition groups once exiled or silenced, and pledged to reform Syria’s notorious security apparatus. His vision is of a vibrant, multicultural, and pluralistic society. He supports the right of return for all Syrians — Jews, Druze, Christians, and others whose assets were seized under the Assad regime.

He has proposed the creation of a Ministry dedicated to addressing the fate of the missing and the dead. To uncover the truth behind Syria’s mass graves, he recognizes the need for partnership with the United States — to provide forensic technology and equipment, from establishing DNA databases to securing cooperation from those responsible for past atrocities.

“If I am the only one speaking,” he said, “then Syria has learned nothing. We are inviting all voices to the table — secular, religious, tribal, academic, rural, and urban. The state must listen now more than it commands.”

But will people trust again? Will they believe the promises of a government that rises from the ashes of dictatorship?

“I don’t ask for trust,” he replied. “I ask for patience — and for scrutiny. Hold me accountable. Hold this process accountable. That is how trust will come.”

When I asked the president what Syrians most need right now, he answered without hesitation:

“Dignity through work. Peace through purpose.”

In towns emptied by war and villages still scarred by conflict, the cry is not for politics but for normalcy — the chance to rebuild homes, raise children, and earn a living in peace.

Sharaa knows this. He is pushing for emergency economic programs focused on job creation in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and public services.

“It’s not about ideology anymore,” he told me. “It’s about giving people a reason to stay, a reason to live — and a reason to believe.”

He emphasized partnerships with regional investors, microenterprise grants for returnees, and vocational training for youth who have known nothing but war.

“A stable Syria will not be built through speeches or slogans — it will be built through action: in the marketplace, in classrooms, on farms, and in workshops. We will rebuild supply chains. Syria will return as a hub for trade and commerce.”

There’s a deeper insight behind this economic vision: after a generation of loss, Syrians are tired of conflict. They crave peace — not just the absence of war, but the presence of opportunity.

“Every young man with a job is one less soul at risk of radicalization,” Sharaa said. “Every child in school is a vote for the future.”

In one of the more delicate parts of our conversation, Sharaa addressed Syria’s future relationship with Israel — a subject that has haunted the region since 1948 and intensified with each airstrike, covert operation, and accusation of proxy warfare.

“I want to be clear,” he said. “The era of endless tit-for-tat bombings must end. No nation prospers when its skies are filled with fear. The reality is, we have common enemies — and we can play a major role in regional security.”

He expressed a desire to return to the spirit of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement (Dofa Accord) — not merely as a ceasefire line, but as the foundation for mutual restraint and protection of civilians, especially the Druze communities in southern Syria and the Golan Heights.

“Syria’s Druze are not pawns,” he said. “They are citizens — deeply rooted, historically loyal, and deserving of every protection under the law. Their safety is non-negotiable.”

While he stopped short of proposing immediate normalization, Sharaa signaled openness to future talks grounded in international law and sovereignty.

“Peace must be earned through mutual respect, not fear. We will engage where there is honesty and a clear path to coexistence — and walk away from anything less.”

Perhaps most notably, he voiced a bold diplomatic overture: his desire to sit down directly with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“However the media portrays him,” Sharaa said, “I see him as a man of peace. We’ve both been shot at by the same enemy. Trump understands leverage, strength, and outcomes. Syria needs an honest broker who can reset the conversation. If there is a possibility of alignment that helps bring stability to the region — and security to the U.S. and its allies — I am ready to have that conversation. He is the only man capable of fixing this region, bringing us together, one brick at a time.”

It was a striking statement — not just for its candor, but for what it implied: the new Syria is not afraid to make unconventional moves in pursuit of peace and recognition.

Sharaa does not sugarcoat Syria’s challenges: more than a million dead in mass graves, 12 million displaced, an economy on life support, sanctions still in place, and rival militias entrenched in the north.

“This is not a fairy tale,” he said. “It is a recovery. And recoveries are painful.”

He acknowledges that foreign powers — China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, and the U.S. — will continue to influence Syria’s path. But he insists that Syrian sovereignty begins with Syrian consensus.

“We will not be a pawn. Nor will we be a fortress. We will be a state that governs with legitimacy, not just control. We want the U.S. to partner with us — in governance, in anti-corruption, in building institutions based on honesty and integrity.”

Many Syrians see Sharaa not as a revolutionary but as a restorer — someone capable of stitching together a nation fatigued by war and fractured by identity. It is perhaps his very ordinariness — his refusal to play the strongman, despite his extremist former life — that makes him a man of the hour.

“I did not seek this position to rule,” he told me near the end of our talk. “I accepted it because Syria must turn the page. And I would rather help write that history — with others — than watch it be torn apart again. We have no option but to succeed. We must make Syria great again.”

I believe his extremist and violent past has taught him how to navigate the future. You can change. You can grow. He has learned from experience, and twenty-twenty vision gives him the clarity to shape what comes next. His history with extremism has made him capable of defending Syria from within — against ISIS and those seeking to topple the fragile progress underway. He has grown from revolution to governance, and I believe he has the ability to lead and impact the real future of this country.

As I left the Presidential Palace, I glanced back at the man now tasked with resurrecting one of the world’s oldest civilizations — where the first alphabet was created. There were no portraits of him on the wall, no slogans, no flags. Just a man trying to unite a map of Syria into a country of equals. He stands tall, firm in his resolve, with the odds set against him — but determined.

He wants to build a future for his people, for the region, and for Syria to come out of the dark and take its rightful seat at the table of the world.

Only time will tell.