Counting What (and Who) Matters in Jewish LA

I’ve stood outside Elat Market more times than I can count — grabbing cucumbers, beef for stew or just soaking in the pre-Shabbat buzz. But this time was different. It was late at night, and I was slowly driving down the alley behind the market as a volunteer for the 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count.

In addition to counting the omer as we do now, leading up to Shavuot, once a year, thousands of volunteers spread out across LA to count how many of our neighbors are living outside: on sidewalks, in cars, in tents, and alleys. This wasn’t my first time joining, but it was my first time counting in Pico-Robertson, the heart of LA’s religious Jewish community. I kept wondering: Would anyone be sleeping outside here? Would any of them be Jewish?

Data from 2021 shows that about 19% of Jewish Angelenos are struggling to make ends meet. New preliminary data from the Jewish Federations of North America shows that in 2025, 29% of American Jews are struggling to make ends meet.

These families are not outliers. They are single parents in Pico-Robertson choosing between a Hebrew school payment and a mortgage. They are older adults in Encino skipping doctor visits because of copays. They are students at UCLA, quietly picking up free produce from the food pantry between classes. Yet in too many Jewish spaces, economic vulnerability remains unspoken — a taboo hidden behind summer camp fundraisers and reduced synagogue membership options. But that’s starting to change.

Two years ago, I began leading an initiative called Together Ending Need (TEN), a partnership between the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and the Jewish Funders Network. TEN brings together funders, agencies and Jewish leaders to ensure that every Jew has access to food, housing, healthcare and the full experience of Jewish life, regardless of income.

We recently released a new study, “On the Edge,” conducted by Tulane University and Rosov Consulting. It affirms what many who are struggling know: Jews experiencing economic insecurity often feel unrooted — or even invisible — in Jewish communal life. One Jewish Family Services social worker put it plainly:

“Shame — it’s shame … I can’t tell you how many people say, ‘I dropped out of the Jewish community because we’re so embarrassed.’ It’s hands down shame that prevents them from being connected to the community.”

As an Iranian Jew, this isn’t hard to recall. Many of our families fled with very little. We received free school lunches and public benefits that helped us pursue the American dream. But we know this dream was never within reach for everyone. In our greater Jewish community, many still benefit from Jewish Family Services of Los Angeles – a longtime safety net now offering over 30 essential programs, or Tomchei Shabbos and the many other Jewish groups showing up every day for vulnerable Jews here at home.

Something unique the On The Edge study showed was that Jews are often situationally vulnerable. Illness, caretaking responsibilities, and job loss were the three leading characteristics of Jewish people experiencing economic vulnerability. These challenges are heightened with the federal government’s layoffs, budget cuts and the impending cuts to Medicaid and SNAP. And with the rise in antisemitism, more Jews are seeking support specifically from Jewish agencies.

During the homeless count that night, we identified 20 people sleeping outside in Pico-Robertson. I don’t know how many were Jewish. But I do know this: a few months ago, I saw a tallit draped across the windshield of a car being used as a home. A sacred garment, repurposed as a protective shield for someone. That image still sits with me.

So, what can we do? First, sign up and join me in the homeless count next January. This year, the organizers and the Jewish Federation of LA said we needed at least 10 more volunteers. And in the meantime, pay attention when the 2025 Homeless Count data is released.

Second, find ways to tell the story of Jews that reflects our economic diversity. You don’t need to go very far back in most families’ history to find a poor Jew. It shouldn’t be so hard to believe there are still Jews in our community who need support. It’s our responsibility to bring light to the story. Numbers and data matter. Stories we tell matter more.

In Jewish tradition, we’re taught that every person is created b’tzelem Elohim, in the image of God. That includes those sleeping behind the market. May we count each of them not just once a year, but always, as part of our sacred community and support the programs that make our city one that is more just and fitting of its angelic name.

Rachel Sumekh is an Iranian Jewish activist. She is the director of Together Ending Need, a community of philanthropies committed to supporting economically vulnerable Jews meet their basic needs and live a thriving Jewish life. She is the Founder and CEO Emeritus of Swipe Out Hunger.