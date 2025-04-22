President Trump, You Are the One Person Strong Enough to Stop the Hitler of Our Time

Eighty years ago this week, Hitler blew his brains out. It was twelve years too late. On April 30, 1945, Adolf Hitler committed suicide in a Berlin bunker as Allied forces closed in. It marked the fall of the Nazi regime, the defeat of fascism’s most horrifying form, and the symbolic end of one of history’s darkest chapters. Yet while Hitler perished that day, evil did not. It simply changed its name, its flag and its face.

Today, the world faces a similar threat in the form of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — a tyrant whose ambitions mirror those of Hitler. Like the Führer before him, Khamenei seeks global domination, annihilation of the Jewish people, and the destruction of Western civilization, especially the United States. He chants “Death to America,” arms terrorist proxies across the Middle East, and races toward achieving what Hitler could only dream of: nuclear weapons capable of mass murder on an unthinkable scale.

This is not mere rhetoric. This is reality. And the world must wake up.

Iran, under Khamenei’s theocratic dictatorship, is not a misunderstood state acting out of insecurity. It is a radical empire-building regime hellbent on bloodshed, expansion and destruction. The regime has crushed its own people under the boot of authoritarianism, silenced dissent with death squads, and propped up terrorism through groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Their hands are drenched in blood from Syria to Iraq, from Gaza to Lebanon. And all the while, they inch ever closer to a nuclear bomb.

History has taught us what happens when the world waits too long. When the West appeased Hitler, millions perished. Diplomacy failed, red lines blurred, and evil marched forward, unopposed, until it was almost too late. But then came a turning point — a moment when America, under the leadership of FDR and with the courage of Winston Churchill by his side, chose not to negotiate with monsters, but to destroy them. That choice saved the world.

Now, once again, we stand at a turning point. And only one man has the strength, the vision and the unshakable will to rise to this moment: President Donald J. Trump.

President Trump, you have already proven to the world that you are a leader unlike any other. You alone finally ended the vile and embarrassing abomination of our elite universities being taken over by Hamas terror supporters as they burned down buildings and libraries. You are also wise enough to know that you cannot negotiate with fanatics who lie without blinking, who use diplomacy as delay, and who would gladly shake your hand with one while holding a dagger in the other. They also hired professional assassins to literally murder you. Iran’s regime does not seek compromise. It seeks conquest. And it sees every moment of American hesitation as an opportunity to advance its deadly goals.

You cannot reason with a regime whose supreme leader has publicly called for the annihilation of Israel, a vibrant democracy and our closest ally. You cannot sign treaties with tyrants who violate every word the moment the ink dries. The JCPOA — the so-called Iran nuclear deal — proved this. It was built on wishful thinking and dangerous illusions. Iran took the billions, enriched its terror machine, and continued its nuclear work under the table, all while the West congratulated itself for “peace in our time.”

But peace never comes from appeasing evil. It comes from crushing it.

President Trump, you know this better than anyone. You withdrew from that disastrous deal. You reimposed crippling sanctions. You eliminated Qassem Soleimani, the butcher of Baghdad and the architect of Iranian terror, sending a clear message that American strength still mattered. That was leadership. That was moral clarity. That was the kind of resolve that history remembers and applauds.

Now the time has come again to act — not just to talk tough, not just to hope things will work out, but to choose: Will America lead the world in confronting the next great evil, or will we let another Holocaust happen under our watch?

The stakes could not be higher.

There are only two options left:

Iran must completely dismantle its nuclear program — every centrifuge, every hidden facility, every last bolt and screw. Not one wrench can remain. Or America must strike militarily and obliterate their nuclear infrastructure completely and utterly before it’s too late.

There is no third option. Delay is not strategy. Sanctions alone won’t stop a regime that views martyrdom as a virtue and apocalypse as a path to glory. The time for endless diplomatic circles is over.

President Trump, the world looks to you now because it remembers who you are. You are not just a former president — you are a global figure of strength, determination and incredible resolve. You stood up to China. You brought North Korea to the table. You redefined peace in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords. You recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital when others were too afraid to act. You never let the swamp tie your hands — and you never let America be bullied.

You also understood that real friends stand by each other. They don’t abandon allies when the going gets tough. They don’t tie Israel’s hands behind its back while missiles rain down on Tel Aviv. Friends don’t sell each other down the river to buy another six months of “quiet.” No — real leaders protect their friends. They draw red lines and mean them. They say, “Not on my watch.”

Israel is not just another country — it is the moral frontline in the war against radical Islamism. It is the only democracy in a sea of tyranny. It is America’s brother-in-arms and our forward operating base of freedom. And it is under siege, every day, from Iranian rockets, Iranian proxies and Iranian hatred. To abandon Israel now — to pressure it into concessions, to delay its right to defend itself — is to invite another Holocaust.

President Trump, you know what others refuse to admit: Iran does not want peace. It wants victory. It doesn’t want coexistence. It wants conquest. And if it ever gets a nuclear weapon, the world as we know it will change forever. No amount of containment, no missile shield, no paper treaty will be enough. The only answer is total prevention. The only deterrent is strength.

You once said that weakness invites aggression. You were right then, and you are right now. The world needs an American leader who is not afraid to speak the truth, who is not paralyzed by political correctness, and who understands that when America leads, tyranny retreats.

We are now at a crossroads, just as the world was in the 1930s. The difference is that this time, we know where appeasement leads. We’ve seen the gas chambers, the charred cities, the bodies in the streets. We don’t have the luxury of ignorance. We cannot say, “We didn’t know.”

President Trump, history is calling again. And it is offering you the chance to do what only the greatest leaders have ever done — to stare evil in the eye, and stop it. You are no fool, and you will not be played for one. You know better than to trust a regime that celebrates American deaths and funds the murder of innocents.

The world is watching. Iran is watching. Israel is watching. The stakes are nothing less than the survival of freedom, the defense of civilization, and the future of millions of innocent lives.

You, President Trump, stand on history’s unforgiving stage. And only you have the strength, the courage, and the moral compass to do what must be done.

Tyranny dies when America leads.

Tyranny wins when America waits.

Let us not wait. Let us not waver. Let us not repeat the mistakes of the past. Eighty years ago, we defeated a monster. Today, we must do it again.

The time to act is now.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, “America’s Rabbi,” is the international best-selling author of the newly published guide to fighting back for Israel “The Israel Warrior,” “Holocaust Holiday,” and “Kosher Hate.” Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @RabbiShmuley.