The Year Badass Israel Made a Comeback

In Alcoholics Anonymous, they say you have to hit your own bottom before you can make any progress.

Israel hit its bottom on Oct. 7, 2023.

It’s impossible to overstate the monumental security breakdown that allowed a ragtag gang of terrorists to invade the Gaza border and massacre 1200 Israelis.

In a region where power rules and a fearsome reputation is a national life insurance policy, Israel never looked so weak and vulnerable.

After 77 years of being the “strong horse” of the Mideast jungle, 77 years of miraculous rescues, technological marvels and consistent victories over enemies sworn to its destruction, suddenly, in one fateful day, fearsome Israel became weak Israel.

We talk a lot about the horrors of Oct. 7, the difficulty of fighting a Hamas enemy that hides behind civilians, the continuing tragedy of the hostages, and, today, Israel’s daring assault on a nuclear Iran.

But in terms of Israel’s survival, none of these things matters more than this: A fearsome Israel has returned to the Middle East.

I say this not with a sense of triumphalism, although I confess to a certain level of pride in Israel’s remarkable military comeback.

No, I say “badass Israel is back” for the simple reason that I want the Jewish state to survive, and there’s no way it can do so if it looks weak.

The real comeback began in Lebanon on Sept. 17, 2024.

If you recall, that was the day thousands of pagers exploded in the hands of Hezbollah terrorists who’d love nothing more than to murder every Jew in Israel.

Notice what has happened since that “pager day” ten months ago: Slowly and methodically, Israel has incapacitated the major threats to its borders from Lebanon, Gaza and Syria.

Now it is in a war against the head of the snake, the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose stated mission is to eradicate the “cancerous tumor” of Israel. Israel’s accomplishments in only the first week of the war will go down in the annals of military history.

But when we follow Israel’s stunning war with Iran, we tend to forget that Israel also fought Iran when it fought its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria– what constituted the “ring of fire” Iran had spent years preparing to finally extinguish the Jewish state.

The Hamas invasion of Oct. 7 was meant to kick off that final solution.

“The Oct. 7, 2023, offensive suggested that Iran — through its proxies, chiefly Hamas and Hezbollah — sought to translate its longstanding vision of Israel’s destruction into reality,” former head of IDF Military Intelligence Amos Yadlin wrote in The New York Times. “Documents seized in Gaza show that Hamas believed it had the support of Iran and Hezbollah as part of a broader plan: a multifront offensive designed to overwhelm and destroy Israel.”

We’ve bandied around the phrase “existential threat” so often over the years it’s gotten stale. Not in Israel. There, it is as palpable and alive as ever. Maybe that’s why Israelis overwhelmingly back their country’s military campaign against Iran, according to a poll released this week from Hebrew University. Despite having to brave daily missile onslaughts and duck into bomb shelters, 83% of Jewish Israelis support the war.

The cowardly targeting of civilian areas only reinforces the genocidal nature of the enemy, which in turn only reinforces the imperative of a formidable Israel that enemies will fear.

The next few days, weeks and months will be consequential. We don’t know to what extent Israel will succeed in destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities, and whether the U.S. will assist with its bunker-busting bombs. Much remains up in the air.

But as far as Israel’s regional neighbors are concerned, from the foes to the potential allies, from the Gulf States to the Turks to the Arab nations to the terror groups still committed to destroying the Jewish state, one thing is not up in the air.

That thing is a warning staring them in the face: The weak Israel that hit rock bottom on Oct. 7 is no more, and in its place is a Badass Israel that is badder than ever.