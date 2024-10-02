We Used to Go to the Movies

My wife, I, and two other couples recently went to The Wiltern Theatre to hear Douglas Murray’s “Save The West Tour” lecture. While waiting to enter, I teared up as I realized that the reason most of us were there was due to the existential threat — to Israel and global antisemitism. But let’s face it: when you are a Jew, no matter where you live, you are and always will be a part of the potential global antisemitism.

Whether you agree with him or not, I believe he is worth listening to. Over 2,000 people attended the event at The Wiltern. If Jesus had given that speech, he would be the only one to draw bigger crowds than Murray.

Most of those attending were white, between 20 and 50 years old. During the second half of the lecture, Natasha Hausdorff interviewed him. Murray pointed out that if America were invaded, few Americans would enlist, and even fewer would enlist in Britain. After Oct. 7, the Israelis could not get into uniform fast enough. Israel is, and always will be, a land of heroes.

Mr. Murray, who is not Jewish, is among a handful of conservative intellectuals who speak in everyday language and shamelessly and unequivocally support Israel and the United States. This means he is disliked by most of the world. For befriending the Jews, more than likely, he receives his share of death threats. To many, death is the least of what you deserve for supporting Israel.

At 45, trim, and handsome, he is almost always in a slim-fitting suit unless he’s in a flak jacket. Because he is openly gay, he can joke about Queers for Palestine and Gays for Gaza, an oxymoron befitting morons. He can address subjects like the Oct. 7 massacre, sprinkling in just enough sarcastic humor without disrespecting either the living or the dead.

Murray has earned the respect of his fans because he speaks the truth, has courage, and his heart is in the right place. He has done his share of war correspondence, but the events of Oct. 7 sliced him to the bone.

He opened by sharing his view of the world since the massacre while showing actual footage from his trips to Israel. He noted how quickly the world turned Israel into a villain as they sided with murderers, rapists, and kidnappers.

Murray has mentioned in other recent interviews that the potential fall of the Israeli state could precede the fall of Western culture — as if the West isn’t already on an Olympic Gold Medal downhill decline. Besides the U.S. and Israel, who else is propping up the world? The answer is nobody.

The next day, my wife, our friend June, and I were off to the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in Culver City, Los Angeles. Lectures on atrocities have replaced going to the movies and dinner.

The Nova Music Festival, which had been dedicated to peace and love, was savagely cut short by a Hamas terrorist attack while at the same time, the terrorists screamed “Allahu Akbar,” an Arabic phrase called Takbir, meaning “God is greater” or “God is the greatest.”

The Hamas murderers (not freedom fighters) killed 370 attendees of the festival and took 44 hostages. The terrorists then went on to perpetrate the largest murder of Jews since World War II, killing nearly 1,200 people, 40 of whom were Americans. Video shot by the attackers was prominently displayed at the Nova Exhibition — how proud they were as they fired bullets indiscriminately into port-a-potties where concertgoers were hiding. Not even the Nazis were keen on showing their handiwork.

A few of the things exhibited were some of the actual burned-out cars, clothing left behind, and emails, texts, and selfies sent to loved ones before these innocents were either kidnapped or murdered.

And so, when I left the exhibition, brokenhearted, I realized that there were still almost 100 kidnapped individuals unaccounted for. When I think about what might be happening to them, if they are still alive, I become numb and shudder at the thought. Jews and non-Jews must go to this exhibition and listen to Mr. Douglas Murray.

Am Yisroel Chai.

Mark Schiff is a comedian, actor and writer, and hosts, along with Danny Lobell, the “We Think It’s Funny” podcast. His new book is “Why Not? Lessons on Comedy, Courage and Chutzpah.”