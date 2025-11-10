“If She Can See It, She Can Be It,” at the Future is Female Awards AdWeek 2025

Future is Female Judges Are Here—And They’re Absolutely Incredible! We’re beyond thrilled to reveal this year’s powerhouse panel of Future is Female judges! In partnership with Adform, we’ve assembled an extraordinary group of industry trailblazers, past winners and dedicated Future is Female community champions who are about to tackle the ultimate challenge: narrowing down our record-breaking nominations to just ten winners. This brilliant collective brings together diverse perspectives from across the industry, and honestly? We couldn’t be more excited to see what they uncover. The talent pool this year is unmatched and our judges have their work cut out for them. Meet This Year’s Judges: Alexandria Sumner, Senior Marketing Director, Snapchat Amanda DeVito, Chief Marketing Officer, Butler/Till Amani Duncan, CEO and Founder, Grit & Glory Agency Amy Holmwood, Founder and CEO, Holistic Spirits Brittany Hershkowitz, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer, IRCODE Channing Martin, Chief Diversity & Social Impact Officer, SVP, IPG Corrie Katcher, Vice President, VAB Daria Greene, Head of Content & Curation, Samsung Fatou B. Barry, CEO, PR Girl Manifesto Jane Crisan, CEO, Rain the Growth Agency Janelle James, US Head of Cultural Intelligence, Ipsos Jennifer Breithaupt, Co-Founder & CEO, All&Ji Young Kim, Chief Operating Officer, WPP Media North America Jordan Hernandez, Associate Director, Citizen RelationsKatie Kempner, Founder, Kempner CommunicationsKeely Cat-Wells, CEO, Making SpaceKelle Coleman, Head of Marketing & Growth, VerbKelsey Lindell, Founder & CEO, Misfit MediaKimberly Brown Oredugbo, Vice President, MediaLinkMack McKelvey, Founder & CEO, SalientMGMagda Tomaszewski, Head of Brand Management, GusMarcy Samet, Founder & CEO, LBRB CollectiveMarika Roque, Chief Innovation Officer, KERV InteractiveMB Gambke, SVP, Partnerships and Marketing, Barstool SportsPilaar Terry, Managing Partner & COO, POV AgencyRebecca O’Neill, Head of Production, Johannes LeonardoRo Kalonaros, Vice President, Marketing, OmnicomSabrina Browne, SVP, Personal Banking, CitiSchantelle Henry, Senior Program Manager, BursonSuzanne Powers, Co-Founder & CEO, All&Taylor Guglielmo, President, Chemistry